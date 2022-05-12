Caesars Promo Code Slide into the weekend with epic bonus

New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with Caesars Sportsbook, using the promo code NYPBONUSCZR . Check out how to claim insurance up to $1,100 on your first bet, ahead of a fantastic lineup of sports.

Grab the Caesars Promo Code for your state

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first sports wager, up to a value of $1,100.

When it comes to risk-free bet offers, Caesars’ offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start. You will not find a higher sum anywhere else in New York.

Top-of-the-range soccer action comes from White Hart Lane this afternoon, as Tottenham hosts Arsenal in the North London Derby. Spurs can close the gap to just a point from their rivals with a win, as the race for the fourth Champions League spot goes right down to the wire.

Miami Heat reasserted their dominance in the NBA playoffs with a game five win over the 76ers. Philly will try to send the series to game seven tonight, as Embiid and Harden try to repeat their game four quality. Dallas Mavericks also need a win to stay in the hunt for a place in the conference finals, trailing 3-2 to Phoenix Suns.

The Carolina Hurricanes are on the cusp of advancing past the Boston Bruins in their first-round series after cruising to a 5-1 home win in Game 5 on Tuesday. The Hurricanes have history on their side, winning all five previous series when they broke a 2-2 series deadlock with a Game 5 victory.

Also in action tonight, Toronto Maple Leafs have a chance to win a first-round playoff series for the first time since 2004 Thursday night when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 6. Toronto defeated Tampa Bay 4-3 on Tuesday night at home to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

New York Mets have split their three-game series against the Nationals so far, with Washington winning game two 8-3 on Tuesday. The Mets are still 21-11 with a winning record, and remain top of the AL East.



Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook. Read the terms and conditions of the offer. Enter the required details and verify your information. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NYPBONUSCZR . Make your initial deposit. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,100. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash. If your wager loses, your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.

21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.

Place at least $25 on a NBA Same Game Parlay, and receive a $10 Free Bet!, Max Free Bets per day are $10, with a total maximum of $140 for the promotion period. Minimum +400 odds, promotion runs 5/2 through 5/15.

21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage and can be applied to plenty of types of bets.

Profit Boosts can be applied to both Straight bets (money line, spread, total) and Parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that’ll exclusively apply to Straight bets only, Parlays only, or even Parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Keep an eye out for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps