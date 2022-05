Easy’s Dog Shelter is looking for volunteers to donate their time and more. Easy's currently has 16 inside kennels and 4 outside kennels that are used mostly in the summer. There are close to 40 dogs that the shelter has rescued and are in need of placement in a fur-ever home. The shelter is completing construction on a new building that will allow for more rescues to await adoption.

TRACY CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO