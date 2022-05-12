ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

RBC Capital Cuts Stella-Jones Price Target By 7%

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stella-Jones Inc SJ STLJF price target has been lowered to C$40 from C$43 by RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin. The analyst maintained the Sector Perform...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Graphite Bio

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Graphite Bio GRPH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Looking At Atlassian Corporation's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Atlassian Corporation TEAM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Zosano Pharma: Q1 Earnings Insights

Zosano Pharma ZSAN reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zosano Pharma reported in-line EPS of $-1.75 versus an estimate of $-1.75. Revenue was down $126.00 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Rbc#Stella Jones Price Target#Stella Jones Inc Sj#Stljf#Rbc Capital
Benzinga

Schlumberger Whale Trades For May 13

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Schlumberger. Looking at options history for Schlumberger SLB we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Wells Fargo Whale Trades For May 13

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wells Fargo. Looking at options history for Wells Fargo WFC we detected 40 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 16, 2022

Voyager rolling new support feature (OTC: VYGVF) Why SBF Robinhood stake matters (NASDAQ: HOOD) Bakkt’s CEO: making fintech unique (NYSE: BKKT) STT adds FI ETFs w/ better liquidity (NYSE: STT) Better.com CEO on hook for big loan. Token added $40M for open banking. Here are the women leading in...
MARKETS
Benzinga

The Reasons Why Cathie Wood Says Coinbase Has Massive Opportunities Ahead

Crypto evangelist Cathie Wood, who runs Ark Investment Management, on Friday backed Coinbase Global Inc’s COIN investment in derivatives offerings, NFT platform, and international expansion plans, saying the crypto exchange platform has massive opportunities ahead due to its inherent profitability trait and competitive edge. What Happened: The popular stock...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for CyberArk Software

Within the last quarter, CyberArk Software CYBR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, CyberArk Software has an average price target of $171.12 with a high of $217.00 and a low of $125.00.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

1B Shiba Inu Burned In The Last 48 Hours, Whale Acquires 110 Billion SHIB

In a Twitter post, @shibburn mentioned that the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD community had transferred 948.6 million SHIB to dead wallets. Whales continue to accumulate SHIB in recent transactions. According to WhaleStats, a large Ethereum investor, whose wallet is titled "BlueWhale0073", has purchased over $1.4 million in SHIB – that's over...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Spotify Technology

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Spotify Technology. Looking at options history for Spotify Technology SPOT we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened...
MARKETS
Benzinga

MPX International Announces Additional Draw Down of Short-Term Bridge Loan Financing, Extension of Maturity Date of Debentures Until Calendar Year End 2023 and Further Amendments to Debenture and Warrant Indentures

TORONTO, ONTARIO - TheNewswire - May 9, 2022 – MPX International Corporation ("MPX International", "MPXI" or the "Corporation") (CSE:MPXI) (OTC:MPXOF), a multinational diversified cannabis company, is pleased to announce that it has drawn down on additional loan proceeds pursuant to the terms of the Revised Bridge Loan previously announced on January 7, 2022 and has negotiated revisions with its debenture holders to effectively defer any principal obligations until December 31, 2023.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bad Dog! Is Dogecoin Headed To 5 Cents? Here's Why Bulls Need To Step In

Dogecoin DOGE/USD spiked up 16% at one point during the 24-hour trading session that began on Thursday at 8 p.m. but by Friday afternoon, the crypto had retraced about 9% from its high-of-day. The spike higher offered some relief to traders and investors holding the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency, which plummeted...
MARKETS
Benzinga

ConocoPhillips Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on ConocoPhillips COP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Ford Motor Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ford Motor. Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 21 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Planet Fitness

Within the last quarter, Planet Fitness PLNT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Planet Fitness. The company has an average price target of $95.6 with a high of $130.00 and a low of $72.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Is There Money In Freelance Trading?

Self-employment and the gig economy have seen a rise in popularity as alternative employment in recent years. In fact, there are currently 53 million freelancers in America right now - making up an incredible 34% of the overall workforce. Which begs the question: if freelancing is the future of work, is it also the future of stock trading?
MARKETS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UPST

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Upstart Hldgs UPST. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ANIMALS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
42K+
Followers
132K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy