ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodanthe, NC

NC 12 to reopen on Outer Banks after houses collapse

By Kimberly Wooten, The North Carolina Department of Transportation
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bc63t_0fbxV3Mf00

RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCT ) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has announced that N.C. Highway 12 on Hatteras Island will reopen today.

A section of N.C. Highway 12 from the Marc Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe was closed in the early morning hours of Tuesday, due to significant ocean overwash that occurred overnight.

Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution, as sand and saltwater remain on the road in several locations. NCDOT crews will also be on the highway to continue clearing the road and shoring up the dune lines. Motorists should be aware that lane closures may be in effect along some sections of the highway.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Expo helps Craven Co. residents prepare for hurricane season

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance passed out flyers and emergency preparedness kits on Saturday, doing its part to get Eastern North Carolina ready for the upcoming hurricane season. Over 10,000 people in the Craven County community were impacted by Hurricane Florence in 2018. Four years later, organizers said they are […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

N.C. Highway 12 remains closed; NCDOT hopes to open the highway on Thursday

While N.C. Highway 12 remained closed between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe as of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) stated in an update that they hope to open the roadway in the late morning or early afternoon. “The overnight high tide did cause some overwash...
TRAFFIC
WNCT

Owner of boat that washed ashore in Emerald Isle found dead

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The owner of a boat that washed ashore at Emerald Isle on Friday afternoon was found dead approximately one mile from Bogue Inlet, according to the Coast Guard. Kyle Van Althuis with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission told WNCT’s Claire Curry a man in his 50s was reported missing […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rodanthe, NC
Traffic
Rodanthe, NC
Government
City
Rodanthe, NC
WNCT

How gas prices have changed in ENC in the last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline hit $4.37 on Tuesday, May 10, surpassing the previous record of $4.33 set on March 11, according to AAA. Tuesday’s record was broken on Wednesday, and Wednesday’s record was eclipsed on Thursday when gas prices averaged $4.41 per gallon. Stacker compiled statistics on […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outer Banks#Ncdot#N C Highway 12#Nexstar Media Inc
wccbcharlotte.com

Indian Land Property Owner Wants Answers After Construction Crew Bulldozes Her Fence

INDIAN LAND, S.C. Amanda Dunn is a horse person. She keeps one of her horses, and a donkey, on her property in Indian land. Her farm is right off busy Harrisburg Road. She says, “This road, as you can probably hear, is lethal.” She spent $10,000 fencing her property in, to keep her animals, and the people passing by, safe. She says, “I shouldn’t have had to take the afternoon off work this, I had a good fence.”
INDIAN LAND, SC
WITN

One taken away on stretcher after two-vehicle Williamston crash

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One person has been taken away on a stretcher after a head-on crash between two vehicles happened in downtown Williamston. The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Friday near East Main Street and North Watts Street. Both streets are blocked off at this intersection, as of 6:25 p.m.
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WRAL

Dog treat station sparks lawsuit between Raleigh homeowner, HOA

Dog treat station sparks lawsuit between Raleigh homeowner, HOA. When a Raleigh man created a dog treat station outside his home as an act of kindness, he never expected to find himself in the middle of a lawsuit in Wake County District Court. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WITN

DOT says Highway 12 could reopen Thursday morning

RODANTHE, N.C. (WITN) - Highway 12 on the Outer Banks could reopen to traffic on Thursday morning. The Department of Transportation says the highway was shut down early Tuesday morning between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe due to sand and overwash caused by the storm off the coast. Crews said the...
RODANTHE, NC
UPI News

North Carolina man completes 1,175-mile, 5-month hike

May 13 (UPI) -- A man from North Carolina has completed his 5-month trek along the 1,175-mile North Carolina Mountains-to-Sea Trail. Carrying trekking poles and with his signature full beard, "Trail" Marshall finished the home stretch on May 6, arriving at Jockey's Ridge State Park in Nags Head, N.C. Marshall...
NAGS HEAD, NC
WNCT

Highest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher-paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

1.2M bees dead in Hartsville barn fire

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — About 1.2 million bees are dead following a barn fire last month in Hartsville. according to an announcement Friday morning from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The fire, which occurred on April 24, destroyed a pole barn in the 2500 block of North Center Road, according to authorities. There were 24 […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WNCT

WNCT

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy