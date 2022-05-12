NC 12 to reopen on Outer Banks after houses collapse

RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCT ) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has announced that N.C. Highway 12 on Hatteras Island will reopen today.

A section of N.C. Highway 12 from the Marc Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe was closed in the early morning hours of Tuesday, due to significant ocean overwash that occurred overnight.

Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution, as sand and saltwater remain on the road in several locations. NCDOT crews will also be on the highway to continue clearing the road and shoring up the dune lines. Motorists should be aware that lane closures may be in effect along some sections of the highway.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.