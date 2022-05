New Bedford, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police are investigating three calls of shots fired that happened on Thursday night. Police say all three separate shootings happened in the area of Pleasant and Grinnell Street. The first shots fired was around 10:40 p.m. and the second was before midnight. The third shots fired happened around 1 a.m.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO