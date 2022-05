Desi Prom was held on March 19 in the cafeteria to let students experience and celebrate the different aspects of South Asian culture, including music, dance and food in a prom-style event. This was the first event held to celebrate Desi culture at CHS. “Desi Prom is unique because South Asians are given an opportunity to gather with people of their ethnicity,” Indian Student Association (ISA) president and junior Joshita Nandakumar said. “People of similar cultures are able to connect and embrace their cultured side.”

