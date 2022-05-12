ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Allen released from prison after life sentence commuted

By Deborah Becker
WBUR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Allen is out of prison. After serving almost 28 years of a life sentence on first-degree murder charges, Allen, now 48, left the Old Colony Correctional Center last week. Allen is living with his family in Brockton. So far the transition to being home has been smooth, he...

Daily Voice

Ex-Teacher In Auburn Found Guilty Of Raping Fifth-Grader

A former Massachusetts elementary school music teacher has been found guilty of raping a fifth-grade student multiple times inside the classroom more than 10 years ago. Hampshire County resident Stephen Jaszek, age 66, of South Hadley, was found guilty on Thursday, May 12, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, Jr.
AUBURN, MA
WCVB

Child rapist who fled faces decades in prison

A convicted child rapist who fled during his trial last month in Massachusetts has been sentenced to 40 to 50 years in prison. Stephen Corbin, 38, of Methuen, was convicted on eight counts of aggravated rape of a child in April, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.
METHUEN, MA
CBS Boston

Video shows police stopping Louis Coleman, accused in Jassy Correia’s kidnapping death

BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time on Friday, authorities showed what happened when police stopped Louis Coleman, who is accused in the 2019 kidnapping death of Jassy Correia. Video from Delaware State Police shows troopers stopping Coleman’s car. They later found the body of the 23-year-old Correia in the trunk. The young mother disappeared five days earlier after a night out celebrating her birthday. Prosecutors showed the video in court during Coleman’s trial. They have previously said that security camera video showed Coleman carrying a body into his apartment in Providence the day Correia disappeared, then several days later lifting a large, heavy suitcase into the car. Coleman is charged with kidnapping resulting in death.  
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Man fatally shot by police after stabbing officer in Dorchester

The Suffolk County district attorney's office is now investigating the incident. A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning after stabbing an officer in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department. Boston Police Department Superintendent-in-chief Gregory Long reported that around 2:40 a.m. officers responded to reports of someone screaming...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors: DNA links Boston man to two unsolved rapes

BOSTON — A Roslindale man is facing charges for rapes dating back to 2013 and 2007 and police and prosecutors credit a new review of DNA evidence in those cases. Irving Pierre faces a judge on Friday for the 2013 case. Prosecutors said Pierre attacked a woman in the Arnold Arboretum on August 31, 2013, by punching her in the face and head repeatedly before raping her. Evidence collected in that case was entered into the FBI’s “Combined DNA Index System.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for suspect wanted for murder in Mattapan

BOSTON, Mass. — Boston Police are searching for a 39-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman to death in Mattapan Tuesday night. Christopher Howard, whose last known address is in Boston, should be considered dangerous. On Tuesday night, 40-year-old Terkeshia Boykins was found dead with multiple stab wounds in...
fallriverreporter.com

DA Quinn: Fall River man who is accused of impregnating daughter sees appeal denied

A Fall River man who is accused of impregnating his daughter has seen his appeal denied. According to the Fulton County Georgia Sheriff’s Office, last month, the Fall River Police Department reached out to the Scorpion Unit with a 14-year-old victim, impregnated by her father. The Scorpion Unit, a special violent crime-suppression unit, acted quickly, fearing the suspect was planning on flying to Puerto Rico where he has family ties.
FALL RIVER, MA
bpdnews.com

Four Suspects in Custody After Four Loaded Firearms and Drugs Recovered During Search Warrant Execution in Dorchester

At about 6:00 AM on Thursday May 12, 2022, officers assigned to the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force in coordination with members of the BPD SWAT Team, Massachusetts State Police and the Somerville Police Department arrested four suspects while recovering four loaded firearms during the execution of a search warrant in the area of Norwell Street in Dorchester. Upon making entry to the residence, the officers detained the parties on scene while they conducted their search, leading to the recovery of a loaded 9mm Centry Arms Inc TP9 handgun, a loaded 9mm Glock 26 Gen 2 handgun, a loaded 9mm Glock 43 handgun and a loaded .40 caliber Glock 27 handgun. Officers also recovered undisclosed amounts of various drugs during the course of their investigation. As a result, officers arrested the individuals on scene later identified as a 17-year-old male from Dorchester, Tejhere Palmer, 20, of Sommerville, Davonte Bowden, 24, of Quincy and Laurian Slaughter, 45, of Dorchester.
SOMERVILLE, MA
NECN

Student Threw Boiling Ramen Water on Teacher, Badly Burning Her After Dispute

A 14-year-old student at a school in Boston is accused of throwing boiling hot water on one of his teachers earlier this month. The incident, which occurred at McKinley Middle School on St. Mary's Street in Allston on May 5, resulted in the teacher bringing herself to the hospital, according to a Boston police report, after the school's principal failed to call 911 on her behalf.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fatal car crash in Raynham kills two

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two individuals involved in a single-car crash were killed on Friday, Raynham Police announced. Richard and Mary Bentley, 78 and 80, both of Taunton crashed into a tree near Pleasant Street in Raynham on Friday morning. The car became engulfed in flames. The two were extracted...
RAYNHAM, MA

