William Allen released from prison after life sentence commuted

At about 6:00 AM on Thursday May 12, 2022, officers assigned to the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force in coordination with members of the BPD SWAT Team, Massachusetts State Police and the Somerville Police Department arrested four suspects while recovering four loaded firearms during the execution of a search warrant in the area of Norwell Street in Dorchester. Upon making entry to the residence, the officers detained the parties on scene while they conducted their search, leading to the recovery of a loaded 9mm Centry Arms Inc TP9 handgun, a loaded 9mm Glock 26 Gen 2 handgun, a loaded 9mm Glock 43 handgun and a loaded .40 caliber Glock 27 handgun. Officers also recovered undisclosed amounts of various drugs during the course of their investigation. As a result, officers arrested the individuals on scene later identified as a 17-year-old male from Dorchester, Tejhere Palmer, 20, of Sommerville, Davonte Bowden, 24, of Quincy and Laurian Slaughter, 45, of Dorchester.

SOMERVILLE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO