San Francisco, CA

NFL schedule release preview: Here’s who we know the 49ers will be playing

By Jeremiah Martinez
 3 days ago

(KTXL) — The NFL will release the entire schedule for the 2022 season Thursday night including the full 17-game slate for the San Francisco 49ers.

As 49ers fans anticipate the release of the full schedule, here are the teams we know they will be playing:

Home

  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Washington Commanders

Away

  • Cardinals (Mexico City)
  • Rams
  • Seahawks
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Denver Broncos
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Chicago Bears
The 49ers announced their first two opponents of the season on social media two hours before the full release. The 49ers will open the season against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. on FOX40.

As for their week two opponent, the 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks in their home opener on Sept. 18. Kickoff for that game is slated for 1:05 p.m. on FOX40.

The NFL announced May 4 that the Mexico City game against the Cardinals is scheduled for a Monday Night Football contest from Azteca Stadium on Nov. 21 at 5:15 p.m. PST.

After clinching a playoff spot with a 10-7 record, the 49ers made a deep postseason run as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. The 49ers’ playoff run ended with a 20-17 loss in the NFC Championship against the Rams, who eventually won the Super Bowl.

This article will be updated with the full NFL schedule when it is released, and it will include dates, times, and games that will be broadcast on FOX40.

