With the release of the census data comes redistricting in Vermont, which tries to make one representative for every 4200 constituents. I have been a resident of Putney for 40 years, so my district is Windham-4, which has had two representatives and two senators for the last ten years. Because Windham County lost about 17% of its population since the last census, Putney and Dummerston lost one representative: Michelle Bos-Lun.

WINDHAM COUNTY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO