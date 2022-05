BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a crash in south Bakersfield early Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers were called to Hughes and White lane just before 12:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash, according to BPD. Officers had witnessed a BMW driving recklessly at 12:26 a.m. in the area of South H Street and Planz Road, but they lost sight of it. They found the car a short time later when it collided with a Toyota Camry.

