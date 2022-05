When Bob White was a sophomore in high school, he moved from Haines City, Fla., to Freeport. A big factor that helped ease the change of scenery was his love for sports. White ended up fitting in well in the middle of the football team’s defense. He was an all-state linebacker in 1981 and went on to become a two-time national champion with Penn State.

FREEPORT, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO