KSP: Crash leads to DUI, felony assault charges against driver

A Russell Springs woman was arrested over the weekend in Somerset by the Somerset Police Department on a variety of charges, according to jail records. Terri Bernadette Garner, age 39, was taken into custody in the early morning hours of Saturday on charges of failure to or use of an improper signal, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance fourth or greater offense, possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine), driving on DUI suspended license second offense, promoting contraband first degree, three counts of probation violation for a felony offense, and receiving stolen property greater than $1,000 but less than $10,000.

SOMERSET, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO