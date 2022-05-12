ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturbridge, MA

Missing Man Found Dead At Wells State Park In Sturbridge

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
A 20-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead at a state park in Massachusetts. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A 20-year-old man who was reported missing was found dead at a state park in Massachusetts.

The Worcester County resident, who was from Warren, was found dead at the Wells State Park on Walker Pond Road in Sturbridge, at about 6:20 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State troopers began assisting in the search for the man, whose identity was not released, shortly after 3:30 a.m. that day, police said.

Police said his car was found unattended with the engine on in the parking lot of the state park.

The man hadn't been seen since the afternoon of Wednesday, May 11, authorities reported.

State Police K9 teams, Troop C patrols, and Sturbridge Police officers all took part in the search, police said.

Detectives are conducting an investigation into the man's death, authorities said.

