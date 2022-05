Velus Jones Jr. can remember exactly when he realized he had an aptitude for returning kicks. “When I had my first kickoff return against a real good park-league team that at the time had lost one game since they were 4 years old, and we were 10 at the time,” Jones said. “I’ll say then I realized the sky’s the limit when it came to that, and ever since then I’ve just been perfecting my craft.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO