Limerick, PA

Coventry Community Chorus presents free concert in Limerick May 20

By For Medianews Group
Mercury
 3 days ago

LIMERICK — The Coventry Community Chorus will be serenading the public with a variety of music spanning several decades during its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20. Spirituals, American Folk Songs, Patriotic Tunes,...

POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
AUDUBON, PA
POTTSTOWN, PA
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WEST CHESTER, PA
EXETER, PA
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
HERSHEY, PA
BERKS COUNTY, PA
