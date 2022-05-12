ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Tenmile Canyon recpath now open for the 2022 season

By Cody Jones
Summit Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the exception of Vail Pass and Fremont Pass Recpath, all sections of the Summit County Recreational Pathway System are now open for the 2022 season including the Tenmile Canyon section that takes users towards Copper Mountain Resort. The recpath that takes users through Tenmile Canyon is usually one...

Summit Daily News

Total skier visits hits record in 2021-22 season; Rocky Mountain region sees highest spike across nation

A record-breaking ski season brought visitation up 3.5% across the country from 2020-2021 visitation numbers, according to the National Ski Areas Association. There were a total of 61 million skier visits in the U.S. during the 2021-22 season, the association announced Friday. The Rocky Mountain region reported the highest increase...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge Ski Resort announces it will close its slopes on Sunday, May 15, two weeks ahead of schedule

Breckenridge Ski Resort announced in the afternoon hours of Thursday, May 12, that the ski resort will close for the 2021-22 winter season on Sunday, May 15. The resort planned on staying open until Memorial Day on May 30, but warm weather led to rapidly melting snow and the ultimate decision to close two weeks earlier than planned.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Pattern Change Could Be In The Works For Next Week

DENVER (CBS4) – Another dry and warm weekend is in store for Colorado with sunny to mostly sunny skies expected statewide. We will have wind both days but it shouldn’t be as strong as we saw earlier in the week with gusts averaging 15 to 25 mph. There will be one exception to this and that will be for central and south-central Colorado, where some places may gust in the 30-40 mph range at times and that is where we have Red Flag Warnings in effect through sunset today. Areas near fires will have air quality issues today, such as in...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Riverdale Animal Shelter In Adams County Offering 50% Off Adoptions This Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re looking for a new pet to join your family this is the perfect weekend to make it happen. The Riverdale Animal Shelter in Adams County is offering 50 percent off adoption fees for pets that are 6 months or older. (credit: Adams County) The discount on adoption fees is valid this weekend only, May 14-15. The shelter is located at the Riverdale Regional Park in Adams County. You can get there off 120th Avenue from Interstate 76 or Highway 85. You will notice a lot of construction in and around the area of the regional park. Big things are in the works, including a partnership with the Denver Zoo and the Denver Botanic Gardens. The nearly 1,200 acre park is larger than New York’s Central Park and will offer many more cool family fun features once fully developed. A series of trails for biking and walking are available along with over a dozen murals to enjoy. You can even stop by animal shelter for a visit with some of the pets that are up for adoption.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
Phys.org

Colorado has been unusually windy this spring. Here's why you should care

Think it's been unusually windy on the Front Range this spring? You're right. The National Weather Service in Boulder issued a record 16 red flag warnings—a measure of fire risk based on warm temperatures, very low humidity and strong winds—in April alone. That's the most issued in a month in the history of the office. And some number-crunching by CU Boulder researchers confirms it was among the windiest Aprils in the last two decades, with day after day of strong or long-lasting gusts across the state.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Springs Airport Lifts Shelter In Place, Crews Get Upperhand On 200-Acre Wildfire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A shelter in place for the Colorado Springs Airport was issued, along with mandatory evacuations ordered Thursday afternoon for people living near a fire burning in the area of 5000 Alturas Drive in Colorado Springs. It was one of three grass fires that forced evacuations on Thursday. (credit: CBS) The fire burning near the airport burned about 200 acres. Crews said they were gaining the upper hand on the fire around 7 p.m. (credit: Colorado Springs Fire) All evacuations were lifted for that fire and the airport resumed operations. That fire was started by sparks from an El Paso County...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco invites nonprofits to partner for summer recreation events

The Town of Frisco Recreation and Culture Department is offering local nonprofit organizations the opportunity to raise funds by volunteering for various recreation events put on by the town this summer. Nonprofits can help by assisting with registration, packet pickup or working at course aid stations for one of the...
FRISCO, CO
FOX21News.com

Strong wind helping to fuel fires in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS- Multiple evacuations are in place across Colorado Springs for fires: one in the Stetson Hills area, the other north of downtown – both fueled main by wind and extremely dry conditions. Strong wind gusts has been the main fuel of these fires along with how dry the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

CDOT provides update on full-bore closures of Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel planned for this summer

Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel will go through important infrastructure improvements this summer. Presley Fowler, Region One communications manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation, said these updates will cause occasional full-bore closures, but those will only occur a few times throughout the construction season. It is estimated that any lane closures will happen this summer around June or July.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Old Spaghetti Factory coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado’s second Old Spaghetti Factory will be moving into the Fox & Hound location near South Carefree and Powers that abruptly closed in 2019. The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department posted on Twitter that permits had been pulled for Colorado Springs’ first Old Spaghetti Factory. The only other location in Colorado is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

Semitractor-trailer’s oil spill Tuesday coincides with discussion about hazmat from CDOT and Summit County officials

Earlier this week, a semitractor-trailer carrying oil lost control and overturned after driving down the westbound Interstate 70 off-ramp at Exit 205, causing an emulsified oil spill and traffic delays on Tuesday, May 10. Coincidentally, that same day, the Summit Board of County Commissioners and the Colorado Department of Transportation...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

