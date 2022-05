(Shenandoah) -- The Clarinda girls tennis team continued their dream season on Saturday with dominant wins over Audubon and Shenandoah in Class 1A postseason action. "At the start of the season, I knew we could be really good this year," said Clarinda Coach Randy Pullen. "These girls get along. They've had fun together. These girls enjoy each other, which has made it fun."

CLARINDA, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO