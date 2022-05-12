Elkton man gets 20 years in federal child porn case

BALTIMORE — A Cecil County man who “produced sexually explicit images of two prepubescent females” in his care over nearly a three-year period has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake imposed the 20-year sentence on the defendant — Johnny William Kyte, 62, of Elkton — during a hearing on Friday (May 6). The judge ordered Kyte to serve supervised probation for the rest of his life, after his release from a federal prison.

Kyte had pleaded guilty to production of child pornography in January during a U.S. District Court hearing in Baltimore, as part of a plea deal. Kyte faced between 15 years — the minimum sentence — and 30 years in federal prison, based on his guilty plea and the agreement.

Prosecutors reported that Kyte photographed private areas of the girls’ bodies between August 2014 and July 2017 inside his Elkton residence.

“The child pornographic images contained various identifying home items within Kyte’s residence in the background of the pictures. The minors depicted in the images had been entrusted in his (Kyte’s) care at the time the images were produced,” prosecutors summarized.

Prosecutors also reported that, at the outset of the investigation leading to Kyte’s conviction in this federal case, he was serving a three-year sentence for third-degree sex offense in an unrelated criminal matter.

The investigation leading to Kyte’s conviction started on Sept. 10, 2020, when Elkton Police Department officers responded to the defendant’s residence after receiving a complaint regarding “images of child pornography” that had been found inside his home, prosecutors said.

Kyte had lived at the Elkton residence for more than 20 years; however, at the the time of the complaint, he was serving a 36-month sentence for an unrelated third-degree sex offense conviction, prosecutors added.

After obtaining and executing numerous search warrants, EPD detectives and Department of Homeland Security Investigations agents discovered several “digital devices controlled and owned by Kyte that contained images of child pornography,” according to prosecutors.

“Evidence recovered from the devices revealed that from Aug. 13, 2014 to July 4, 2017, Kyte used a variety of devices to produce the images, including at least two digital cameras, a cell phone camera, and other devices,” prosecutors reported.

In addition, according to prosecutors, “Kyte admitted that he employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced the two minor victims to participate in the sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.”

This federal criminal case was brought against Kyte as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to “combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse,” a USAO spokeswoman said.

Led by the USAO and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute people who sexually exploit children and to “identify and rescue victims,” she added.

For those seeking more information about Project Safe Childhood and about Internet safety education, federal officials urge people to please respectively visit www.justice.gov/psc and www.justice.gov/psc and click on the “Resources” tab on the left of the page.