WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - All eastbound lanes of I-90 near Lyndon Station have reopened after a vehicle catches fire late Friday morning. Shortly before noon, the Wisconsin State Patrol issued an alert warning drivers that eastbound lanes would be closed near mile marker 79, in Juneau Co. as crews worked to contain the fire and clear the scene. Images from a WisDOT traffic camera showed smoke emerging from the median and rising higher than the trees. The plumes were blowing into westbound lanes as well.

WISCONSIN DELLS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO