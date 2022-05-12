Blood drive set for May 16 in Sutherland

SHELDON—A N’West Iowa speaker and a musical artist that organizers have wanted for a while have been added to the 2022 RiseFest lineup. Micah Parker, the vice president for athletics at Northwestern College in Orange City, will be a featured speaker and Micah Tyler, a Christian pop musician, will be on Harvest Stage for the first time. The addition of the Parker and Tyler gives RiseFest eight musical acts and two keynote speakers for the annual two-day Christian music festival scheduled for Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, at the RiseFest grounds in Sheldon.

SHELDON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO