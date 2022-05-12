Blood drive set for May 16 in Sutherland

Sponsored content by Epic Realty. Description: Front porch sitting, country views, beautiful sunrises & sunsets and so much space! This new Sioux Center listing offers 0.87 acres, 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths! Situated on the outside of Sioux Center with direct access to Sandy Hollow, close to bike trail access, and offers all of the amenities of rural living; spacious lawn, established trees, private deck, and storage shed! The functional main floor features a cozy living room, kitchen with breakfast bar seating, dining room, master bedroom, full bath and laundry! The 2nd floor offers a spacious bedroom option! The fully-finished basement offers a large family room, bedroom, 3/4 bath, and salon! Many value added updates, all appliances included and move-in ready!
