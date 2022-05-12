ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutherland, IA

Blood drive set for May 16 in Sutherland

 3 days ago

SUTHERLAND—LifeServe Blood Center of Sioux City will...

nwestiowa.com

Blood drive scheduled for May 17 in Hull

HULL—LifeServe Blood Center of Sioux City will hold a blood drive 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Hull Public Library. Appointments are required by visiting lifeservebloodcenter.org or calling 1-800-287-4903.
HULL, IA
nwestiowa.com

N'West Iowa senior centers need more staff

REGIONAL—Keeping enough staff members on hand was a challenge at Prairie View Campus in Sanborn before COVID-19 hit in 2020. Fast-forward to the present, and the facility’s administrator Wendy Nelson said the situation there is “just impossible.”. “COVID brought the opportunity for some people to stay home...
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Three generations participate in musical

SIOUX CENTER—Playing together as a family is one of the most important things that can be done for a family’s well-being. One Sioux Center family is putting a generational twist on that notion. Grandmother Jeri Schelhaas, 72, daughter Rebecca De Vries, 42, and grandson Nico De Vries, 10,...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center's Franken Manor for sale

SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Health’s former assisted and independent living facility, Franken Manor, is for sale. The health ministry is accepting offers through May 31 for the purchase of the facility. The last residents moved out at the end of April, according to Sioux Center Health CEO Cory Nelson,...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Dog park coming to Hawarden

HAWARDEN—A dog park will be established in Hawarden in June thanks to funding from the Sioux County Community Foundation. The Sioux County Community Foundation awarded grants totaling more than $111,000 in support of projects and programs throughout Sioux County during a Tuesday luncheon at the Terrace View Event Center in Sioux Center.
HAWARDEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Dawn Lynette Post, 56, formerly Rock Valley

SIOUX FALLS, SD—Dawn Lynette Post, 56, Sioux Falls, SD, formerly Rock Valley, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Private family committal service will be Monday, May 16, at Valley View Cemetery in Rock Valley. A memorial service will be 5:30 p.m. Monday at Central Church in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

RVSD interim to be former Sheldon head

ROCK VALLEY—A one-year interim will hold the superintendent position in the Rock Valley School District next year as the school board reached an unofficial agreement with retired educator Robin Spears. “We don’t have anything in ink yet, but I have accepted the offer. We have a verbal agreement,” Spears...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

RiseFest adds singer, speaker to lineup

SHELDON—A N’West Iowa speaker and a musical artist that organizers have wanted for a while have been added to the 2022 RiseFest lineup. Micah Parker, the vice president for athletics at Northwestern College in Orange City, will be a featured speaker and Micah Tyler, a Christian pop musician, will be on Harvest Stage for the first time. The addition of the Parker and Tyler gives RiseFest eight musical acts and two keynote speakers for the annual two-day Christian music festival scheduled for Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, at the RiseFest grounds in Sheldon.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux County ARP funds for rec trail

ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Trails Council sought and received financial support from the Sioux County Board of Supervisors on May 3 as the council pursues a state grant that rewards regional cooperation on outdoor amenities. The supervisors approved setting aside $100,000 of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act allotment,...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Royalty runs in family for Sheldon pair

SHELDON—When Max Hamill was named homecoming king at Sheldon High School last fall, he wasn’t the first member of his family to be crowned homecoming royalty in 2021. His great-grandfather, 96-year-old Marvin Diekevers, beat him to the punch. In February last year, at the annual Valentine’s Day party at Fieldcrest Assisted Living in Sheldon, Marvin was named the 2021 Fieldcrest homecoming king.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Arrested for terrorism threat in Orange City

ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old rural Orange City man was arrested Tuesday, May 10, on a charge of threat of terrorism. The arrest of Donavan Wayne Schuiteman stemmed from a message posted on Yik Yak about 9:45 p.m. Thursday, March 31, according to the Orange City Police Department. The message, “if...
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Victim identified in deadly Sheldon fire

SHELDON—The victim killed during the April 25 early morning apartment fire in Sheldon has been identified Thursday as Marlyn Anderson. Anderson's body was found in the bedroom after a quick search was done by the Sheldon Fire Co. once the fire was under control. The State Fire Marshal's Office...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Ireton Christian adopts 4-day week

IRETON—Ireton Christian School is slimming down next year with four days of class per week. The school’s society approved the change during its annual society meeting held Wednesday, May 4. “We are excited for the opportunities this will bring to our school,” said principal Megan Kooima. “Many principals...
IRETON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man given trespassing citation

SHELDON—A 79-year-old Sheldon man was cited about 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The citing of Donald Sanfred Paulson stemmed from him being at Crossroads Travel Plaza after he “has been told on numerous occasions not to return to the store by the employees,” according to the complaint filed by the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

New Sioux Center listing with direct access to Sandy Hollow

Sponsored content by Epic Realty. Description: Front porch sitting, country views, beautiful sunrises & sunsets and so much space! This new Sioux Center listing offers 0.87 acres, 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths! Situated on the outside of Sioux Center with direct access to Sandy Hollow, close to bike trail access, and offers all of the amenities of rural living; spacious lawn, established trees, private deck, and storage shed! The functional main floor features a cozy living room, kitchen with breakfast bar seating, dining room, master bedroom, full bath and laundry! The 2nd floor offers a spacious bedroom option! The fully-finished basement offers a large family room, bedroom, 3/4 bath, and salon! Many value added updates, all appliances included and move-in ready!
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

The Yard burnt by exterior fire in Alton

ALTON—The Yard Bar & Grill sustained exterior fire damage in its back half early Tuesday morning, a blaze that was kept from spreading farther than the restaurant at 211 10th St. in Alton. The Alton Fire Department received the initial page at 3:42 a.m. and arrived minutes later. Alton...
ALTON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Excellence for East hosts mom/son night

SHELDON—Mother’s Day may have passed but some sons still can to give their mom with a fun gift. Excellence for East is presenting the inaugural Moms and Misters event 6-8 p.m. Saturday at East Elementary in Sheldon. The event is for boys in sixth grade or younger along with their mothers, grandmas, aunts or any mother figure of their choosing.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Matlock woman killed in head-on collision

ROCK RAPIDS—A 71-year-old Matlock woman was killed about 12:35 p.m. Thursday, May 12, in a head-on collision east of Rock Rapids. Carol Jo Fliear was driving east on Highway 9 when her 2016 Ford Taurus apparently crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and collided with a westbound 2007 Freightliner semi at the Indian Avenue intersection about three miles east of Rock Rapids, according to a preliminary report by the Iowa State Patrol.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Ready to Run

New course, new time, same fun run. The 41st edition of the Tulip Festival Road Race is set for Saturday, May 21, with the start time bright and early at 7:50 a.m. at Windmill Park in downtown Orange City. “We adjusted the start to make it easier for participants to...
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Seniors cheer return of Dinner Date

SIBLEY–Following a break in service due to both the coronavirus and staffing, Dinner Date in Sibley is once again operational and offering meals to seniors as of Monday, May 2. Sheryl Peters of Sibley recently joined forces with Sue Smith to organize the serving of the meals, which are...
SIBLEY, IA

