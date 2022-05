A Naples man is dead after an industrial accident Friday morning in Penn Yan. The Yates County Sheriff’s Department says 27-year-old Ryan Rector was trimming a tree for his company, Hillside Logging and Tree Service at about 7 a.m. Friday when he fell about 50 to 60 feet from the tree. He was reported to be not responsive with pulse and breathing unknown when first responders arrived. Penn Yan Ambulance, Medic 55, Branchport Fire Department, Yates County OEM, and a Yates County Coroner also responded to the scene. Rector was pronounced deceased at the scene and the incident is under investigation by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office and Yates County Coroner’s Office at this time.

PENN YAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO