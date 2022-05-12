ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fall Guys Creators Tease the Game's "Biggest Announcement"

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall Guys news is on the way, and from the looks of it, this announcement is going to be a big one. In fact, Fall Guys developer Mediatonic said this is going to be the "BIGGEST announcement in the history of Fall Guys," emphasis theirs. All of this is scheduled to...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplayer Highlights the Entire Hashira Lineup

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay artist has surprisingly brought the entire Hashira line up to life! Ever since they were introduced towards the end of the anime's first season, the Hashira have been some of the most intriguing characters in the franchise overall. Given the power of each of the demons Tanjiro Kamado and the others had fought to this point, and how easily each of the Hashira had seemed to bridge that gap, fans had been itching to see each of these fighters get into the action themselves. Thankfully it wasn't too much longer until we got that chance.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Shares Preview for Chapter 84

Dragon Ball Super's next big chapter will be hitting in just a few more days from the time of this writing, and the series has shared the first look preview at what to expect from Chapter 84 of the manga! The Granolah the Survivor arc was announced to be coming to an end some time this year with the next arc to follow shortly after, and that means fans have had all eyes on each new chapter to see how much closer we would get to the final moments of the arc overall. Now the next chapter will be getting us just a little closer.
COMICS
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Reveals One of His Spiciest Makeover Artworks Yet

Edens Zero series creator Hiro Mashima has shared one of his spiciest sketches with fans yet with a saucy new makeover for Sister Ivry! The creator continues to be one of the major favorites among fans thanks to work on previous franchises such as Fairy Tail, but it's been the same case for his newest work as well. With Edens Zero's manga run quickly nearing the 200 chapter mark in just a matter of weeks, the fights in the series have been bigger and wilder than ever. This has been especially true for each of their respective makeovers for each arc as well.
COMICS
ComicBook

Stranger Things: First Reactions to Season Four Premiere Call It "Scarier Than Ever" and "More Mature"

Netflix held the world premiere for Stranger Things 4 Saturday night, screening the first episode of the streamer's anchor series for members of the cast and crew. Various members of the media also happened to be in attendance, with the streamer allowing them to tweet out first reactions to the episode immediately after the premiere wrapped. As you might expect, the earliest reactions are overwhelmingly positive, and nearly perfect.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Guys#Video Game#Bst W H E R#Tiktok#The Nintendo Switch#Xbox
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Teases Goh's Final Trials in New Project Mew Trailer

Pokemon Journeys is setting the stage for Goh's final trial missions in order to get onto the Project Mew team, and the anime is celebrating with a special new trailer showing off more of what is coming the young trainer's way! As the newest iteration of the anime reaches the climax of its run, fans have seen Ash Ketchum making his way up to his highest ranking in the World Coronation Series yet. With Ash's final challenge now set for him, it's time for the series to establish the final challenge that Goh will be taking on as he tries to accomplish his dreams of catching Mew.
COMICS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

WWE Highlights Biggest Advantage to Advertisers, 'We Can Script The Buzzer-Beater Moments'

WWE is riding high after a stellar financial earnings report and impressive streaming stats for WrestleMania, and it's taking that momentum into the NBCUniversal and Fox upfront presentations on Monday. Live content is incredibly valued by networks and streamers, and WWE's mix of live television and scripted storytelling offers it a unique advantage in the space. This was highlighted by WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon in a statement to Deadline, saying "You're swept up in the storylines. We can script the buzzer-beater moments, we can script the Hail Marys."
WWE
ComicBook

Better Call Saul Mid-Season Finale to Feature "Big" Cliffhanger

It was previously confirmed by AMC that the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul would be split in half, with two volumes of episodes airing across the summer. The first seven episodes began in April and will conclude later this month while the final six won't premiere until July and will lead toward the series finale in August. In the end there will be a seven week gap between episode 6.07 and episode 6.08 of the series, and according to series co-creator and executive producer Peter Gould, it will feature a "big" cliffhanger, but he also notes that he believes all the episodes of the show's final season have had pretty major cliffhangers.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nintendo
ComicBook

Spy x Family Releases Special Poster for Episode 6

Spy x Family has released its latest episode, and has shared a special new poster for Episode 6 to help celebrate! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been powering through its debut run, and now that it has reached the halfway point of the Spring season it's time for the series to settle into the main arc for the franchise overall. The first half of the debut had seen Twilight putting together a new family in order to somehow get into Eden Academy, and now it's going to be up to Anya to hold up her end of things and get closer to her new spy father's ultimate target.
COMICS
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live Spoofs New Fan-Favorite Netflix Series

Tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live features Selena Gomez as host and Post Malone as the musical guest. The episode had a pretty hilarious cold open that roasted the ongoing Johnny Depp, and Amber Heard defamation trial, so you know, nothing is off limits. In one of the episodes first skits the cast of Saturday Night Live and Gomez parody one of Netflix's latest additions– Old Enough. Old Enough, a Japanese variety series where toddlers(ages 2-5) go and run errands by themselves while a camera crew follows along. They shop, go to the marketplace and chat with shop keepers.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Episode 6 Arrives Online: Watch Now

Spy x Family has certainly hit the ground floor running, with the first five episodes of the anime adaptation seeing the introduction of Loid, Yor, and Anya as the trio forms a new family that is hiding secrets from one another. With episode five seeing Anya gaining acceptance into Eden College, the next major step of Twilight's plan has come to fruition as Loid attempts to maintain the peace between two warring nations. Now, the sixth episode has arrived online, continuing the story of a master spy, a world-class assassin, and a telepath.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals Koichi's Official Hero Name

My Hero Academia's official spin-off/prequel series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, will be ending its six year run in just a couple of weeks, but has given Koichi Haimawari an official pro hero name on the way out the door! Ever since Koichi himself was shown talking about potential retirement, fans had been looking at each new chapter of the Naruhata War arc as bringing it all closer to an end. This was unfortunately confirmed with the newest chapter of the series as the manga will soon be coming to an end, but has really only started for Koichi himself.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Updates Opening for Ash's New Master Class Status

Pokemon Journeys is setting the stafe for the anime's final climax, and to celebrate Ash Ketchum getting into the Masters Class the anime has shared a sneaky new update to its opening theme sequence! The newest iteration of the anime will soon be reaching its end as Ash has officially become one of the top trainers in the world after rising through the ranks of the World Coronation Series in the episodes so far. It was revealed that the final line up for this climactic tournament includes the champions from other regions, and that means Ash is getting ready for some of his biggest battles yet.
COMICS
ComicBook

Overlord Reveals First Theme Song Details for Season 4

Overlord is finally coming back for its highly anticipated fourth season this Summer, and it has revealed the first details for its newest set of opening and ending themes ahead of the new season's premiere! It's been quite a while since the anime taking on Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series wrapped up its third season run, but it was confirmed last year that the franchise will be returning in a huge way with not only a full fourth season of the anime but a new feature film planned for a theatrical release as well.
COMICS
ComicBook

WWE Reveals Epic Clash at the Castle Poster

WWE recently revealed its first major stadium event in the U.K., and it will be the upcoming Clash at the Castle, which is set to take place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff Wales. The event takes place in September, but WWE is already kicking off the marketing push, including the release of what can only be described as an unforgettable poster. It's probably going to be loved and disliked in equal measure, but I can't help but love its epic and over-the-top aesthetic, looking like something that might grace the cover of a WWE version of First Knight. You can check it out for yourself in the post below.
WWE
ComicBook

Ted Lasso Star Praises Season 3 Writers, Teases Dani Rojas Moments

One of Ted Lasso's stars has glowing praise for Season 3's writers and teases some intersting moments with Dani Rojas. PopCulture.com managed to catch up with Cristo Fernandez to talk about the upcoming season. Viewers are still reeling from how the second salvo of episodes ended. There's a ton to be resolved in Season 3. Fernandez thinks people are going to be excited for everything coming on Apple TV+. Also of note for the star was the fact that COVID production techniques have been refined to a point where they're much more able to address the health and safety of people on-set. So, that's a positive for the show as well. As streaming enters an age where things are truly wide-open, Ted Lasso has proven to be a new property that has broken through with all kinds of viewers. It's easily the top of Apple TV+'s offerings alongside critical darlings like Severance. Check out what Fernandez had to say about Season 3 down below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Fans Are Hailing Yor as One of Anime's Best Moms

Spy x Family fans are putting Yor Forger into the contest for the best moms in anime thanks to her big moment with Anya in the newest episode of the series! Tatsuya Endo's original manga franchise has been taking over screens since it first debuted its anime adaptation earlier this Spring, and there's a lot of reasons as to why. With the main trio forming a fake family relatively quickly as Twilight continues with his special mission, each of the episodes has seen the three of them realizing just what it's going to take to actually live as a family.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Delaying Next Episodes Due to COVID-19

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie has unfortunately announced that it will be delaying a few episodes in its upcoming schedule to due COVID-19 complications striking the anime's production studio! When the Spring 2022 anime schedule kicked into action and fans were drawn to the first episode taking on Keigo Maki's original manga series, there was one unfortunate bit of news that had revealed that a few staff members at the Doga Kobo production studio had tested positive for COVID-19 and that it could somehow impact the scheduled future episode releases. Now that delay has finally come.
COMICS
ComicBook

Why Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow Were Cancelled Reportedly Revealed

The past few weeks have been a pretty shocking one with regards to television, with networks cancelling a surprising number of high-profile or fledgling shows. Among them were several shows on The CW, including the Arrowverse mainstays Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, a decision that has led to an array of surprised reactions and social media campaigns from fans. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter sheds some light on The CW's cancellation of Batwoman, Legends, and a number of shows — and cites a unique reason for the two long-running superhero shows getting the axe. According to their reporting, while The CW president Mark Pedowitz wanted to renew both shows for additional seasons, Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly axed the shows because they "no longer wanted to pay the leases on the studio space, which expired on May 1."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame Fan Art Shows Captain America Returning Infinity Stones

Avengers: Endgame opened up a lot of doors for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also closed up some doors. The film featured the death of Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, but also saw Chris Evans' Captain Americareturn back in time to be with Peggy Carter. Captain America also went back in time to return the Infinity Stones the team took from various locations in time to save their world. Fans have been pitching a Captain America series that would see Evans return as Steve Rogers and return the stones for Disney+. Now, one Marvel Studios fan has created some cool fan art of how that series could look.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy