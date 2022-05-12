Fall Guys Creators Tease the Game's "Biggest Announcement"

One of Ted Lasso's stars has glowing praise for Season 3's writers and teases some intersting moments with Dani Rojas. PopCulture.com managed to catch up with Cristo Fernandez to talk about the upcoming season. Viewers are still reeling from how the second salvo of episodes ended. There's a ton to be resolved in Season 3. Fernandez thinks people are going to be excited for everything coming on Apple TV+. Also of note for the star was the fact that COVID production techniques have been refined to a point where they're much more able to address the health and safety of people on-set. So, that's a positive for the show as well. As streaming enters an age where things are truly wide-open, Ted Lasso has proven to be a new property that has broken through with all kinds of viewers. It's easily the top of Apple TV+'s offerings alongside critical darlings like Severance. Check out what Fernandez had to say about Season 3 down below.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO