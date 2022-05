SARATOGA SPRINGS — On Thursday, May 5, a Saratoga Catholic High School athlete signed a letter of intent to Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT. Katie Cronin is a four-sport athlete who competes in track and field, cross-country, as well as played on the Varsity Basketball team. Her main events for the Spring Track season are the 1500 and 800 meter. She is signing the letter with the intention of running both indoor and outdoor track as well as cross-country. To continue with her passion for sports she will do her undergraduate degree in Exercise Science and then plans on going for her Doctorate in Physical Therapy.

