ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

‘It’s only getting worse’: Steuben County looking to improve 911 emergency response

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJBWO_0fbxMvKF00

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County will work to improve 911 emergency services in light of what the legislature described as short-staffed and sometimes inaccessible volunteer ambulance companies.

The Steuben County Legislature announced on May 12 that it would begin looking at ways to improve the emergency response in the 1,391-square-mile county. In the announcement, the legislature explained that many local volunteer ambulance companies are understaffed or have older, retiring staff. In an emergency, this means that many companies are unable to respond because the volunteers are at work or dealing with family needs, the announcement added.

Kendyl the Warrior: Candor girl fighting for her life after a birth defect

This, in turn, means that paid services have to respond from farther away. For example, Hornell’s services respond to municipalities as far away as Jasper, Greenwood, and Canisteo, “adding precious
time to the response, an unexpected cost for the patient, and potentially removing a service in the city”, the announcement explained.

“We’re not going to say we’re not coming,” Hornell Mayor John Buckley told the Public Safety and Corrections Committee. “We can’t do that.”

AMR Ambulance in Corning presents first graduating class of EMT’s in the “Earn While you Learn” program

Legislator Fred Potter from Troupsburg said the uncertainty of ambulance response causes concern for patients, as well. “They don’t know they’re going to be charged until they get the bill,” Potter said. “It’s getting so their question is ‘When do I call an ambulance? When do I not?’”

One possible solution the legislature and other parts of the state are looking at is creating contracts between municipalities that have paid services and those that would use those services.

Legislature Chairman Scott Van Etten of Caton also said having EMT trained Sheriff’s Deputies, while a “life-saver”, isn’t enough. He pointed out the inequity in cost for different municipalities.

New York parents warned of baby formula scams amid shortage

“You’re paying $2 million a year, and the other areas are getting it for free,” Van Etten told Buckley. “That’s
not right.”

In response, Buckley said the City of Hornell is “happy to do it” because its crews have the necessary trained staff and equipment, but he added that other towns and villages “need to do something to offset the cost” for Hornell.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WETM 18 News

COVID in Steuben County

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- While the nation mourns 1 million lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, Steuben County has reached a grim milestone of its own. Steuben County has recorded just over 300 lives lost to the virus, this comes as cases in the Southern Tier rapidly spread. Steuben County has had its highs and lows […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canisteo, NY
Steuben County, NY
Government
County
Steuben County, NY
City
Corning, NY
City
Van Etten, NY
City
Greenwood, NY
City
Jasper, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Yates County cuts gas tax to two dollars per gallon level, effective June 1

While gas prices remain at historic highs, they’ll be coming down on June 1. That’s when a 16 cents per gallon cut in the state gas tax takes effect. Several counties are also reducing their gas taxes. The Yates County Legislature voted to cap the tax at the two dollars per gallon level. In other words, you’ll be paying the amount of tax that would normally be charged if the price were two dollars per gallon. Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn says counties were given the authorization to make the cuts as part of this year’s state budget.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Cayuga Sheriff: Convicted murderer should never be allowed to go free

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck is unhappy with the scheduled release of an 88-year-old man serving time for murder. James R. Moore has served 59 years for 1962 murder. The Citizen reports James R. Moore, a former landscaper from the Rochester area, will be released around June 6 after serving 59 years for the 1962 murder of 14-year-old Pamela Moss of Penfield. Moore is the state’s longest-serving prison inmate. Schenck says Moore’s crime and others he admitted to are so heinous, that he should never be allowed to go free.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
wskg.org

To keep tenants in homes, Elmira offers $10,000 grants for rental repairs

BINGHAMTON, NY (WSKG)—A few dozen landlords squeezed into a room at Elmira City Hall on Wednesday to learn about the city’s new rental rehabilitation grant program. The city received $1 million from the New York State Attorney General’s office in 2020 to address some of the root causes of homelessness. City officials will use the money to help landlords remedy health and safety issues at their properties, as well as support tenants who are at risk of losing their home.
ELMIRA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Residents cite concerns over neighborhood

ROME — Two West Dominick Street neighbors who live in the vicinity of a shots-fired incident earlier this week where a 19-year-old was charged asked city officials for help in their “unsafe neighborhood” during the public comments period of Wednesday’s Common Council meeting held in Council Chambers of City Hall.
ROME, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Response#911#Emergency Services#Volunteers#Bath#Emt
FingerLakes1.com

Large fire destroys barn and warehouse in Penn Yan

A large fire destroyed a barn and warehouse in Penn Yan on Thursday. A 911 call was made just after 5 p.m. on May 13. Firefighters were quickly on the scene at HK Griffin & Sons on Benham Street, according to Finger Lakes Times. Due to the size of the structure and scope of the fire, nearby fire departments were called to the scene, including Benton, Bellona, Branchport/Keuka Park, Dundee and Himrod. Three ladder trucks were required to fight the flames.
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

What to know as NY burn ban ends this weekend

The New York statewide burn ban is coming to an end this Saturday, May 14. The state ban prohibits burning residential brush. As it ends, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has recommendations on how to keep nature unscorched this summer.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
96.9 WOUR

Woman Crashes Into DOT Vehicle In Work Zone In Marcy

A Rome woman has been cited after crashing into a state DOT construction vehicle. It happened on Thursday morning on Route 49 in Marcy near the Cavanaugh Road exit during “Operation Hard Hat.”. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 75-year-old Suzanne Brayman of Rome was issued citations for failure...
MARCY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York State responds to baby formula shortage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Families across the country are having trouble finding formula for their babies, including here in New York State. “This formula crisis is really a problem and it’s especially a problem for really young babies,” explained Pediatrician, Dr. Jim Saperstone. “Only 25-35 % of all moms nurse, so that leaves a lot of babies […]
POLITICS
suncommunitynews.com

N.Y. announces Council 82 corrections, law enforcement contract

Includes a two-percent salary increase for each year of the seven-year agreement. ALBANY | Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced a contract agreement with the New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union, Council 82, AFSCME, AFL-CIO. The agreement is subject to ratification by union membership, which will occur later this month.
ALBANY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva’s new fire chief comments on Tuesday’s massive fire at Castle Minimart

Geneva’s new Fire Chief Del Parotta called Tuesday’s fire at Castle Minimart is the most extensive fire scene he’s witnessed in his time with the department. The 314 Castle Street building- home to a laundromat, coffee shop and Castle Mini Mart- caught fire around 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10. The building suffered major damage and crews remained on the scene until roughly 3 a.m.
GENEVA, NY
WETM 18 News

New York State Burn Ban ends May 14th

NEW YORK STATE (WETM)- The annual New York State burn ban is soon coming to an end. The residential brush burn ban ends for the season May 14th, 2022. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner, Basil Seggos, gave a reminder that although the ban is coming to an end “caution is […]
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy