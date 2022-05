A Wood County motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon at about 1:24 in a collision with a pickup on FM 17 about three miles south of Alba. The preliminary investigation shows that 51-year-old Danny V. Bohannan of Alba was traveling south and was attempting to negotiate a curve to the right. The pickup was driving north, and Bohannon failed to maintain a single lane and crossed into the northbound lane where the motorcycles collided.

WOOD COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO