PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s South Detective Division is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a residential burglary. Authorities state that on May 6, 2022, at approximately 3:00 AM, the suspects were captured on surveillance video in the 600 block of McClellan Street. The suspects left their vehicle in the middle of the street and knocked on the door of a residence. With no answer, the suspects then gain entry through the front window. Minutes later the suspects run out the front door and fled in their vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO