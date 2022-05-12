Billy Gunn Comments On 'Letting Things Go' When Triple H Called AEW A 'Pissant Company' At WWE HOF

Here is your fight size update for Thursday, May 12, 2022:. - William Regal, in an interview with Bleacher Report, spoke about giving advice to young guys:. "I love being around a lot of young talents who want to be wrestlers," he said. "I enjoy it because I was very fortunate when I was a teenager to get into this job with the best wrestlers possible in Britain, and then Europe, and then different parts of the world. Because they knew I wasn't going anywhere and I worked hard, they gave me all their time and taught me a lot. I've never forced myself on anybody, but anybody wants to come and work on wrestling, that's what I love to do. I feel bad that I haven't gotten enough time for the amount of people who are coming up to me. You know, I just want to start working on something with somebody, that's the day gone. I'm really enjoying it."

