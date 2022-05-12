ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Pierce County deputy shoots suspect near Frederickson

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A deputy shot and injured a man near Fredrickson Thursday morning.

According to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team, at 10:21 a.m., a deputy saw a car that was wanted in connection to an armed carjacking and several armed robberies at Military Road East and Canyon Road East.

The driver was considered to be armed and dangerous.

A traffic stop was initiated in the 15200 block of Canyon Road East and the driver sped away.

The driver was slowed by traffic at 160th Street East and Canyon Road East, at which point they rammed several civilian vehicles to get through the traffic jam, according to a news release.

At 10:35 a.m., a sergeant with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department alerted South Sound 911 Dispatch that there was now probable cause for vehicular assault.

Two minutes later, the driver got out of the car in the 6200 block of 161st Street East and got onto a motorcycle. Seconds later, a PCSD sergeant advised South Sound 911 that shots had been fired.

The driver, a 19-year-old, sustained one gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

A female passenger in their vehicle was transported to the hospital as well as a precaution.

Video from Chopper 7 showed a car with front-end damage, a street sign that was knocked down, and deputies looking at a motorcycle that was off the road in a wooded area.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will investigate.

The sheriff’s department said it would provide updates when more information was available.

Deputy-involved shooting near Frederickson. Chopper 7 was over the scene of a deputy-involved shooting near Frederickson in Pierce County. (KIRO 7 News)
Deputy-involved shooting near Frederickson. Chopper 7 was over the scene of a deputy-involved shooting near Frederickson in Pierce County. (KIRO 7 News)

