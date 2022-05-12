ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Rutherford County property values skyrocket by average of 44%

By Caroline Sutton, Hannah McDonald
Residents in Rutherford County began receiving their new property tax valuations this month. On average, the appraised value of properties in the county skyrocketed by about 44%.

View a heat map of the medial percent change in appraised value from 2018 to 2022 here.

Communities that saw the largest increases include La Vergne, Readyville and Murfreesboro.

Per state law, property values must be reassessed every four years. A Certified Tax Rate must then be set after each mass reappraisal. The goal is to prevent local governments from realizing a windfall in tax revenues as a result of the reappraisals.

The 2022 assessed value of every home, business and commercial property will affect property tax bills, which will be set by the county commission and municipalities later this year.

According to Rutherford County Property Assessor, being so close to Davidson County is a reason for a the spike.

"Folks are now being pushed out of Rutherford County because they can't afford to live in Rutherford County because of the prices because folks from Davidson County are moving in down here because people from California are moving in there," said Rob Mitchell, Rutherford County Property Assessor.

The appeals process for the assessment changes will begin on June 1. For more information on the appeals process, visit the Property Assessors Office website .

After the property tax rate is set, you can apply for tax relief or the state's tax freeze program if you are 65 and older or disabled.

