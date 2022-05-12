Popular Potomac Tavern Quietly Closing, Report Says

A Fairfield County pizzeria and deli has permanently closed. The owners of Sound Beach Pizza & Grill in Old Greenwich announced earlier this month that it would no longer be in business due to the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was located at 178 Sound Beach Ave.. "Due...
A hair salon client was injured when a car went into the building causing a gas leak in western Pennsylvania, WPXI reports.The crash happened in the 700 block of Chartiers Avenue into Serenity Styles Hair Salon in McKees Rock in the afternoon on Friday, May 13, the outlet reports.One person was rep…
A summer camp for kids who like to tinker.That’s one way to sum up Camp Invention, a nonprofit summer enrichment program for kindergarten-through-sixth-graders that incorporates hands-on activities to promote science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) learning.A partnership between th…
A struck delivery truck blocked a northwest Bergen County artery for more than an hour. The driver had been turning into a Ho-Ho-Kus resident's driveway on East Saddle River Road near Fox Run when the mishap occurred on Saturday, May 14. The driver and his helpers weren't injured. A heavy-duty...
Calling all wannabe actors of all ages. A new TV series streaming on Peacock -- "Poker Face" -- is looking for extras from ages 9 to adults to play restaurant customers and staff.The show, which stars Benjamin Bratt and Natasha Lyonne, is looking to cast local Orange County adults and kids between …
A company based in the Hudson Valley that serves up "school-friendly" muffins is offering its inclusive baked goods for sale at retailers all across the country.Abe's Vegan Muffins was created in about 2010 by owners Joseph and Marty Koffman because Joseph's son, Abe, had severe allergies to peanut…
Mars Wrigley Confectionary has recalled certain candy products because the products may have a thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag. The company announced on Friday, May 13, that it is recalling specific varieties of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, and Life Saver gummies after receiving reports from consumers about the metal strand.
