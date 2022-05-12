Popular Potomac Tavern Quietly Closing, Report Says

Lahinch Tavern and Grill Photo Credit: Lahinch Tavern and Grill from Facebook

The Lahinch Tavern and Grill in Potomac will close at the end of May, reports Bethesda Magazine.

An employee of Lahinch Tavern and Grill told the outlet that the restaurant would close, but did not say why or when.

The Irish Inn remains open, says the magazine.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.