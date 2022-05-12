Let’s Talk Knoxville- Emma Skahill

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Janice Comer, Alison Brown, and Jacy West with the Indianola Public Library about their Kickoff Summer Bash event later this month. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce will hold Lunch and Learn on Tuesday May 17 AT 12:00 PM at the Knoxville Public Library. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emma Skahill spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “We will be hosting a Lunch and Learn featuring Morgan Keesler who is...
The Knoxville senior class Baccalaureate will be held on Sunday, May 16th at the Knoxville Performing Arts Center. It’s a spiritual ceremony to bridge the gap between high school and post-graduation plans. Knoxville Seniors Tristyn Frost and Johnathan Watson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about what the ceremony means to them.
How does the way we use the land shape our lives, and our future?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Neil Hamilton, Professor, former Director of the Agricultural Law Center at Drake University, and author of “The Land Remains–a Midwestern Perspective on our Past and Future.
Freedom for Youth Knoxville will be holding its Second Annual Fun Walk today 9:00 am- 12:00 pm at Marion County Park in Knoxville. Freedom for Youth Knoxville Community Development Coordinator Angie Lee Gentry spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “Our biggest fundraiser of the year is our Freedom for...
Nearly three months since her last visit, Governor Kim Reynolds returned to The Well in Pella Friday. The State Workforce Development Quarterly Board Meeting was being hosted by the non-profit organization. Jayson Henry is CEO of The Well and serves on that board, and says they offered up the opportunity...
The Indianola Schools District Facilities Task Force recommended the “Replace in Place” option for improvements to Indianola High School among three options which included building a new high school or renovating existing areas. Laura Peterson with Invision Architecture, who is assisting the district with the project, tells KNIA News there was some feedback from the community about building a new high school, which is perhaps the best long term option, but it would stretch the district’s finances and present new problems.
The annual Warren Lodge Pancake Breakfast is today, raising money for their annual scholarship fund. Each year, the Warren Lodge raises money for a scholarship to give away to an Indianola High School student during the annual scholarship night event. The breakfast will include pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and coffee. The breakfast will be held at the Warren Lodge next to the fairgrounds on Hwy 92 from 7 to 10am.
What is one of Iowa’s representatives in Congress doing to help build Iowa and the rest of rural America?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Congresswoman Cindy Axne. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
A local non-profit organization is garnering support for a special event returning to Pella this weekend. Kelsie Parton with Launching Arrows says they are gearing up for the 4th-ever “Night of Stars” prom for individuals with disabilities on Saturday, May 14th at the Vermeer Global Pavilion. Read more about how to help Launching Arrows here.
A Memorial Service for Ryan Pearson, age 39 of Knoxville, will be held at New Covenant Church on Thursday, May 19 at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Covenant Church or to the Marion County Humane Society. Bybee & Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Sunday, May 15 is Peace Officer memorial day, a day that pays tribute to the local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty. Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the day. “Peace Officer Memorial Day...
The Mary Evers Scholarship Committee for the Auxiliary for Pella Regional Health Center announced the following scholarship recipients for 2022: Tessa Breems, Paige Burkland, Nia Hoekstra, Courtney Duinink, Rachel Heerema, Camille Dixson, Shannon De La Cruz, Maci Gambell, Alexis Luke, and Kari Rooda. In loving memory of their daughter, Dr....
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Frame Shop Thursday, welcoming the business to the Indianola Chamber. Owner Megan Shipley tells KNIA News one of her favorite interactions is when a customer who wants to memorialize a picture or item from a loved one comes to pick up the framed memory.
Phase 2 work on the Indianola Downtown Reconstruction Project continued this week on Salem and Howard, including the installation of the underground electrical conduit and the bore holes being filled. The Phase 1 benches were installed on the west and south side of the square, and moisture and density testing also completed.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be conducting work at the Lake Red Rock dam from May 23 through June 7. As part of this work, they will close the road that traverses Lake Red Rock dam, Highway T15, May 31 through June 2 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm each day, to allow for inspections and survey work. A signed detour will be in place, and those traveling between Pella and Knoxville are advised to use G-46 to T-17, and if they need to reconnect back to T-15, 216th Place just northeast of the Des Moines River. The roads will remain open up to the Red Rock Visitor Center and to North Overlook Beach, but the bridge will be closed those three days.
The Indianola School Board received the recommendation from the District Facilities Task Force at their meeting Tuesday, recommending the “Replace in Place” option for upgrades to Indianola High School. Board President Rob Keller tells KNIA News the process is still well in the planning stages, and he thinks before any decision is made the board will need to hear much more from the public.
Habitat for Humanity Marion County is currently accepting applications for a home in Knoxville. Habitat For Humanity Marion County Executive Director Robin Pfalzgraf spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the program. “This is our annual new home construction as we work with the High School Building Trades class which we have...
The Knoxville School Board approved a proposal for part-time employee benefits. Knoxville School District Business Manager Craig Mobley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the proposal. “We brought a proposal to the board really looking for some ways to attract new employees and keep current ones. One group we were looking...
Memorial services for James F. Murphy, formerly of Knoxville, will begin at 10:00am on Thursday May 26th at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Knoxville. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00am. Burial will follow at Weller Cemetery in Monroe County.
