A Flathead Fixture

Flathead Beacon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 7, athletes from dozens of western Montana schools gathered at Kalispell’s Legends Stadium for the annual Archie Roe Invitational, one of the state’s largest track meets. Notably absent was Flathead High School’s head coach, Dan Hodge, 77, who just four days earlier had been recognized...

Flathead Beacon

Constructing Careers

At Schellinger Construction, Kyle Schellinger has struggled to recruit a full staff to work for his Columbia Falls-based civil and highway construction company, where crews work on large-scale roadway projects for agencies like Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). “It’s been really tough,” Schellinger said....
Flathead Beacon

Neumann Will Uphold Montana Values

I arrived in Montana four months ago, having spent 46 years in New Mexico. I chose Montana due to its commonsense policies, vast beauty, patriots, and cooler climate. Before I arrived, I received a glowing realtor recommendation of Constance Neumann, and reached out to her. It wasn’t until months later that I met her, and discovered she was running for a House seat in District 9, where I bought a place. She easily talked about her love for this state, and her strong desire to keep Montana, Montana. After learning about her, I then felt the call to volunteer for her campaign. I found her to be authentic, driven, and bold. She is a conservative Christian, a constitutionalist, and lovely person. She is intelligent and wants to keep this state strong and free. She has a strong knowledge of the constitution and knows history. A wise combination. I don’t see any weakness in her ability to stand strong against the vitriol that will come her way, from those who don’t stand for truth. From those who want to cancel others who don’t agree with them. She knows from where she draws her strength. And she stands strong.
Flathead Beacon

Podcast: County at at Crossroads

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast. The old Flathead County Courthouse is the most iconic building in Kalispell, if for no other reason than everyone passing through the center of town has to drive in a circle around it. The courthouse building was constructed in 1905, and originally was built with an odd feature: the prominent clocktower never held a clock, just four blank holes, until 2015.
Flathead Beacon

Bukacek will Fight for Liberty and Freedoms

I’m writing in support of Dr. Annie Bukacek for Public Service Commission District 5. Anyone who knows Dr. Annie Bukacek can attest to the fact that she is a skilled and experienced researcher. In her well-established and thriving business, Hosanna Health Care, and in her advocacy endeavors in Montana’s legislative sessions, her research skills have been put to the test time and again, and have proven invaluable to her many accomplishments, both for her patients, and the citizenry of Montana.
Flathead Beacon

New Somers Beach State Park Officially Open to Public

The new Somers Beach State Park on the north shore of Flathead Lake is officially open to the public after Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribe members, local leaders and Gov. Greg Gianforte converged at a May 12 ribbon cutting ceremony. FWP acquired 106 acres and...
Flathead Beacon

We Need Pam’s Consistent Leadership

During these challenging times Flathead County needs the experienced leadership Pam Holmquist has to offer. Please join me in voting to keep Pam’s conservative values in Flathead County during this primary election. Pam’s fiscal responsibility, sometimes against very vocal opposition, has been important to keep county spending in control....
Flathead Beacon

Twichel Would Make an Outstanding Representative

I’ve lived in the Flathead for 20 years and through those years I’ve gotten to know Mark Twichel from numerous sales call visits, attending/supporting our local schools’ teams as they played as well as functions to advocate the university he attended and holds dear. Mark is one...
Flathead Beacon

Police Blotter

3:55 a.m. A man walking around in a Montana Griz sweatshirt kept stating he was seeing dead people. 5:53 a.m. Someone thought there was something suspicious going on at the yellow house across the street. 6:57 a.m. Two wild looking horses were running down the street toward Whalebone. 11:14 a.m....
Flathead Beacon

Huestis Has the Balanced Judgment We Need

Lee Huestis is a Republican candidate in Senate District 4. I have known Lee’s family and Lee for close to five decades. I personally know Lee to be deeply honest and earnest. He lives his values. Lee is a workhorse, not a show-horse. As state senator, Lee will keep...
Flathead Beacon

Lake County Officials Looking for Suspect in Woman’s Death

POLSON – Lake County officials who were investigating a reported domestic disturbance found the body of a 22-year-old woman and continued to look Thursday for the man believed to have been arguing with her. Officers responded to a reported disturbance at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the east shore of...
Flathead Beacon

Brian Friess for County Commissioner

I have known Brian Friess for many years and know him to be an exceptionally honest businessperson, and also a very thoughtful person. Every time I have discussed complicated issues with him, I can clearly see his ability to see an issue from many different angles at once. I am concerned about the way that the explosive growth in the Flathead is taking place. While no one could foresee exactly what would happen, we have known for a while now that growth was going to continue.
