City of Pasadena accepting applications to fill Police Oversight Commission seats

By Staff
 3 days ago
| Photo courtesy of Terry Miller/Hey SoCal

Three seats on the Pasadena Community Police Oversight Commission will be open, and the city is asking community-based organizations to nominate individuals to serve as commissioners.

Residents are encouraged to view the application on the city’s official website.

In October 2020, the City Council established a Community Police Oversight Commission (CPOC) by ordinance. The purpose of the commission is to enhance, develop and strengthen community-police relations and review and make recommendations regarding the ongoing operations of the Pasadena Police Department to the chief of police, city manager and/or City Council.

The CPOC, which held its first meeting in October 2021, is composed of 11 members, with each City Council member nominating one (for a total of eight) and three members nominated from community-based organizations.

The initial term for the three community-based organization members expires on June 30, at which point the City Council will appoint three members nominated by community-based organizations. The City encourages interested members of the public to apply for the three community-based organization seats, with those appointed (or re-appointed) receiving three-year terms set to expire on June 30, 2025.

Those interested in serving as a community-based organization commission member should submit an application. Applications received by 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23 will be forwarded to the City Council for consideration.

Please note that individuals applying for these community-based organization seats must have the endorsement of a community-based organization and submit the supplemental application with this information by the May 23 deadline.

No later than 90 days after appointment to the commission, new commissioners must participate in a ride-along with the Pasadena Police Department and receive 30 hours of training in relevant subject matter areas. Further information about the qualifications, training requirements and duties of commissioners can be found in the Pasadena Municipal Code, Chapter 2.60.

For questions or additional information, please contact the City Attorney’s Office Oversight Commission Support Division at (626) 744-7888 or CPOC@cityofpasadena.net.

Comments / 2

HeySoCal

HeySoCal

