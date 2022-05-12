Let’s Talk Pella – The Pork Tornadoes

How does the way we use the land shape our lives, and our future?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Neil Hamilton, Professor, former Director of the Agricultural Law Center at Drake University, and author of “The Land Remains–a Midwestern Perspective on our Past and Future.
A local non-profit organization is garnering support for a special event returning to Pella this weekend. Kelsie Parton with Launching Arrows says they are gearing up for the 4th-ever “Night of Stars” prom for individuals with disabilities on Saturday, May 14th at the Vermeer Global Pavilion. Read more about how to help Launching Arrows here.
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce will hold Lunch and Learn on Tuesday May 17 AT 12:00 PM at the Knoxville Public Library. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emma Skahill spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “We will be hosting a Lunch and Learn featuring Morgan Keesler who is...
The Knoxville senior class Baccalaureate will be held on Sunday, May 16th at the Knoxville Performing Arts Center. It’s a spiritual ceremony to bridge the gap between high school and post-graduation plans. Knoxville Seniors Tristyn Frost and Johnathan Watson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about what the ceremony means to them.
The Mary Evers Scholarship Committee for the Auxiliary for Pella Regional Health Center announced the following scholarship recipients for 2022: Tessa Breems, Paige Burkland, Nia Hoekstra, Courtney Duinink, Rachel Heerema, Camille Dixson, Shannon De La Cruz, Maci Gambell, Alexis Luke, and Kari Rooda. In loving memory of their daughter, Dr....
The Knoxville Wellness Committee will hold the 17th Annual Little Panther Relays on Saturday, May 14 at Randy Wilson Track in Knoxville. Knoxville Wellness Committee member Tyler Pearson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “The Little Panther Relays is a fun event for our elementary-aged kids. In the past,...
The rich tradition of excellence continued for the Pella Christian High School theater troupe in 2022. Pella Christian’s fall musical “Pippin” won the Outstanding Musical Production award, the highest possible honor for the school, as P.C. was only one of ten schools across Iowa to earn this honor, and the third consecutive for the group from Eagle Lane. The cast will be going to Des Moines on June 18 to perform a selection from their musical.
The annual Warren Lodge Pancake Breakfast is today, raising money for their annual scholarship fund. Each year, the Warren Lodge raises money for a scholarship to give away to an Indianola High School student during the annual scholarship night event. The breakfast will include pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and coffee. The breakfast will be held at the Warren Lodge next to the fairgrounds on Hwy 92 from 7 to 10am.
Knoxville High School theater students received recognition for their performance in Descendants: The Musical from the Iowa High School Musical Theater awards. Special Recognition for a Performance in a Principal Role. – Hayden Hudson as Evie. – Mason Hatch as Ben. The two invited to perform in the inter school...
The Des Moines Metro Opera has named Dr. Naomi André as their Scholar-in-Residence for the 2022 Festival Season. André is a professor in Women’s Studies, the Department of Afroamerican and African Studies, and the Residential College Arts and Ideas in the Humanities Program at the University of Michigan, and is the author of Voicing Gender: Castrati, Travesti, and the Second Woman in Early-Nineteenth-Century Italian Opera and co editor of Blackness in Opera.
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Frame Shop Thursday, welcoming the business to the Indianola Chamber. Owner Megan Shipley tells KNIA News one of her favorite interactions is when a customer who wants to memorialize a picture or item from a loved one comes to pick up the framed memory.
Nearly three months since her last visit, Governor Kim Reynolds returned to The Well in Pella Friday. The State Workforce Development Quarterly Board Meeting was being hosted by the non-profit organization. Jayson Henry is CEO of The Well and serves on that board, and says they offered up the opportunity...
The Indianola Schools District Facilities Task Force recommended the “Replace in Place” option for improvements to Indianola High School among three options which included building a new high school or renovating existing areas. Laura Peterson with Invision Architecture, who is assisting the district with the project, tells KNIA News there was some feedback from the community about building a new high school, which is perhaps the best long term option, but it would stretch the district’s finances and present new problems.
The Knoxville Boys Soccer Squad defeated Central Iowa United on Thursday 4-2. Andrew Jackson and Tyler Kearney scored for the Panthers while assets came from Brock Benner, Connor Willis, Jay Kellar, and Bryce Metier while goalie John Buttell had two saves. The Panthers are now 7-7 on the season and will travel across the river to take on Pella tonight.
The Indianola girls soccer team trounced Perry to get back in the win column Friday night on the road, taking down the Bluejays 7-1. Five players scored the seven goals as Annaliese Miller scored in the first half to put the Indians up 1-0 going into the break, only to see the offense explode in the second half. Anna Brandt found the back of the net, followed by Isabelle Crookes, Remy Sivertsen, and Abby Jensen, with Brandt and Sivertsen both scoring again to get to the final tally. Indianola improves to 5-11 on the season, and next travels to Warren County rival Norwalk on Tuesday.
A Memorial Service for Ryan Pearson, age 39 of Knoxville, will be held at New Covenant Church on Thursday, May 19 at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Covenant Church or to the Marion County Humane Society. Bybee & Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Indianola Theatre students were honored by the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards for their performances in The Sound of Music this spring. The musical was honored with the Outstanding Music Production award, which nominates them to perform on June 18th at the Des Moines Civic Center in the Awards Showcase. The Sound of Music also received Outstanding Ensemble for the cast, while individual honors included:
A 1994 Central College graduate will speak at the college’s Commencement ceremony. Dean Furness is the featured guest of the event at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium. After becoming paralyzed following an accident in 2011, Furness speaks to groups via large keynotes and small settings...
The Knoxville Panther Scholarship Foundation held its 19th annual Awards Night on Wednesday. Knoxville Panther Scholarship Foundation Board President Kurt Froyen spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “I think that the night went well. It’s always wonderful to see these bright young students get ready to head off into...
The Pella Girls Golf Team placed 2nd at the Newton Invitational Thursday. Pella shot a 207 as a team, and was led by Ellie Wogen (50, 4th Place), Reagan VanWyk (50, 5th Place), Karsyn Lyons (52), and Olivia Deneke (55). Today’s previously scheduled meet at Pleasantville has been cancelled, so the Dutch girls golfers are next in action Wednesday, May 18th at Oskaloosa for the Class 3A regional tournament.
Comments / 0