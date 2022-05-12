Let’s Talk Pella – The Pork Tornadoes

The Indianola girls soccer team trounced Perry to get back in the win column Friday night on the road, taking down the Bluejays 7-1. Five players scored the seven goals as Annaliese Miller scored in the first half to put the Indians up 1-0 going into the break, only to see the offense explode in the second half. Anna Brandt found the back of the net, followed by Isabelle Crookes, Remy Sivertsen, and Abby Jensen, with Brandt and Sivertsen both scoring again to get to the final tally. Indianola improves to 5-11 on the season, and next travels to Warren County rival Norwalk on Tuesday.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO