Margaritaville at Sea Paradise to set sail on Saturday

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is ready for its maiden voyage.

The cruise ship's on-board christening ceremony was held Thursday. The festivities were followed by a sail-away party on the pool deck.

The new cruise ship arrived into the Port of Palm Beach for the first time Tuesday, after undergoing major renovations on Grand Bahama Island, following the rebrand of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line that was announced last year.

The ship will offer two-night, three-day cruise to the Grand Bahama Island and embodies the Jimmy Buffet brand Margaritaville.

WATCH: Tour of Margaritaville at Sea Paradise cruise ship

Tour of Margaritaville at Sea Paradise cruise ship

The CEO of Margaritaville at Sea calls this a new chapter for tourism.

"We have been a major contributor to the tourism economy of Riviera Beach and Palm Beach as you know,” said Oneil Khosa. “Pre-COVID we used to carry more than 4 million passengers, guests every year with one ship. We want to get back to those numbers."

The ship includes 658 cabins, eight dining venues, five bars and lounges, and 10 passenger decks to explore.

The first sailing with passengers is on Saturday at 11 a.m.

For more information or to book your cruise, visit margaritavilleatsea.com .