Let’s Talk Indianola – School Board Recap

The Indianola School Board received the recommendation from the District Facilities Task Force to opt for the “Replace in Place” plan for improvements to Indianola High School. Board Chair Rob Keller tells KNIA News the next step is a petition that will go out to the public, and the school board will take a closer look at costs with the school business official and the district’s financial advisors, so there will be more details and cost analysis about what could possibly be put on a September referendum. Keller also said even if the bond issue passes, taxes will not be raised by the board. To listen to the full interview, click below.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO