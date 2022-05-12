Let’s Talk Indianola – School Board Recap

The Indianola School Board received the recommendation from the District Facilities Task Force to opt for the “Replace in Place” plan for improvements to Indianola High School. Board Chair Rob Keller tells KNIA News the next step is a petition that will go out to the public, and the school board will take a closer look at costs with the school business official and the district’s financial advisors, so there will be more details and cost analysis about what could possibly be put on a September referendum. Keller also said even if the bond issue passes, taxes will not be raised by the board. To listen to the full interview, click below.
Our guest on today's Let's Talk Knoxville is Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emma Skahill as we talk about upcoming chamber events.
The Knoxville School Board approved a sharing agreement with Pleasantville Schools for Transportation Director and Mechanic at their most recent meeting. Knoxville School District Business Manager Craig Mobley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the agreement. “We’ve had discussions with the Pleasantville School District just looking to find ways that both...
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce will hold Lunch and Learn on Tuesday May 17 AT 12:00 PM at the Knoxville Public Library. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emma Skahill spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “We will be hosting a Lunch and Learn featuring Morgan Keesler who is...
The Indianola Schools District Facilities Task Force recommended the “Replace in Place” option for improvements to Indianola High School among three options which included building a new high school or renovating existing areas. Laura Peterson with Invision Architecture, who is assisting the district with the project, tells KNIA News there was some feedback from the community about building a new high school, which is perhaps the best long term option, but it would stretch the district’s finances and present new problems.
A public meeting will be held for those who wish to learn more about the plans the Indianola School District is working on to update Indianola High school later this month. Laura Peterson with Invision Architecture will present the detailed proposed plans and upgrades that are currently under discussion by the board and community members are encouraged to come out and review the plans and provide feedback. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 18th beginning at 5:15pm at the Peoples Bank Administration Building at 500 E Iowa Ave.
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02) spoke on the floor of the House of Representatives to recognize Pella’s Principles of Engineering Class. Watch Miller-Meeks’ speech and read her remarks as prepared for delivery below:. Thank you, Mdm. Speaker, I rise today to honor the accomplishments of some outstanding students in...
How does the way we use the land shape our lives, and our future?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Neil Hamilton, Professor, former Director of the Agricultural Law Center at Drake University, and author of “The Land Remains–a Midwestern Perspective on our Past and Future.
Nearly three months since her last visit, Governor Kim Reynolds returned to The Well in Pella Friday. The State Workforce Development Quarterly Board Meeting was being hosted by the non-profit organization. Jayson Henry is CEO of The Well and serves on that board, and says they offered up the opportunity...
Knoxville High School theater students received recognition for their performance in Descendants: The Musical from the Iowa High School Musical Theater awards. Special Recognition for a Performance in a Principal Role. – Hayden Hudson as Evie. – Mason Hatch as Ben. The two invited to perform in the inter school...
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Frame Shop Thursday, welcoming the business to the Indianola Chamber. Owner Megan Shipley tells KNIA News one of her favorite interactions is when a customer who wants to memorialize a picture or item from a loved one comes to pick up the framed memory.
The Mary Evers Scholarship Committee for the Auxiliary for Pella Regional Health Center announced the following scholarship recipients for 2022: Tessa Breems, Paige Burkland, Nia Hoekstra, Courtney Duinink, Rachel Heerema, Camille Dixson, Shannon De La Cruz, Maci Gambell, Alexis Luke, and Kari Rooda. In loving memory of their daughter, Dr....
A 1994 Central College graduate will speak at the college’s Commencement ceremony. Dean Furness is the featured guest of the event at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium. After becoming paralyzed following an accident in 2011, Furness speaks to groups via large keynotes and small settings...
The rich tradition of excellence continued for the Pella Christian High School theater troupe in 2022. Pella Christian’s fall musical “Pippin” won the Outstanding Musical Production award, the highest possible honor for the school, as P.C. was only one of ten schools across Iowa to earn this honor, and the third consecutive for the group from Eagle Lane. The cast will be going to Des Moines on June 18 to perform a selection from their musical.
The Knoxville senior class Baccalaureate will be held on Sunday, May 16th at the Knoxville Performing Arts Center. It’s a spiritual ceremony to bridge the gap between high school and post-graduation plans. Knoxville Seniors Tristyn Frost and Johnathan Watson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about what the ceremony means to them.
The Indianola girls soccer team trounced Perry to get back in the win column Friday night on the road, taking down the Bluejays 7-1. Five players scored the seven goals as Annaliese Miller scored in the first half to put the Indians up 1-0 going into the break, only to see the offense explode in the second half. Anna Brandt found the back of the net, followed by Isabelle Crookes, Remy Sivertsen, and Abby Jensen, with Brandt and Sivertsen both scoring again to get to the final tally. Indianola improves to 5-11 on the season, and next travels to Warren County rival Norwalk on Tuesday.
The Des Moines Metro Opera has named Dr. Naomi André as their Scholar-in-Residence for the 2022 Festival Season. André is a professor in Women’s Studies, the Department of Afroamerican and African Studies, and the Residential College Arts and Ideas in the Humanities Program at the University of Michigan, and is the author of Voicing Gender: Castrati, Travesti, and the Second Woman in Early-Nineteenth-Century Italian Opera and co editor of Blackness in Opera.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be conducting work at the Lake Red Rock dam from May 23 through June 7. As part of this work, they will close the road that traverses Lake Red Rock dam, Highway T15, May 31 through June 2 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm each day, to allow for inspections and survey work. A signed detour will be in place, and those traveling between Pella and Knoxville are advised to use G-46 to T-17, and if they need to reconnect back to T-15, 216th Place just northeast of the Des Moines River. The roads will remain open up to the Red Rock Visitor Center and to North Overlook Beach, but the bridge will be closed those three days.
Phase 2 work on the Indianola Downtown Reconstruction Project continued this week on Salem and Howard, including the installation of the underground electrical conduit and the bore holes being filled. The Phase 1 benches were installed on the west and south side of the square, and moisture and density testing also completed.
Continuing a rich tradition of excellence in track and field, the Pella boys and girls combined for 26 automatic state qualifiers and won the Class 3A District meet at Bondurant-Farrar Thursday. The Dutch finished with at least one person in the top 3 of every event in boys competition, while...
