ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silvis, IL

High flying family fun this weekend

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JpfMv_0fbxEg2u00

Silvis Main Street and the City of Silvis invite the public to enjoy plenty of fun with family and friends at the Family Fun Day Flying Kites event on Saturday, May 14 from 12-1:30 p.m., with a rain date of May 15. Free hot dogs and pop will be served to all attendees, and prizes will be awarded to the highest flying kite, most unique kite, biggest kite and smallest kite.

The Fun Day takes place at Gauley Field, located at 513 12 th Street, across from George O. Barr School, in Silvis. For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Young anglers can reel in fun at fishing rodeo

The Moline Conservation Club, Second Responders and Crime Stoppers are hosting their annual Kids’ Fishing Rodeo on Saturday, June 4 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Riverside Park Lagoon, 3300 Fifth Avenue in Moline. Richard Ehen with the Moline Conservation Club is excited about the return of the Rodeo. “We haven’t had it in two years […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

QCAWC to hold microchipping event

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) Mobile Clinic will hold a microchipping clinic for cats and dogs on Saturday, May 21st from 8-11 a.m. at Pet Supplies Plus, 902 West Kimberly Road in Davenport. The cost for a microchip is $10. Cats must be in carriers and dogs must be leashed.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Youth fishing derby this weekend

The Galesburg Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Youth Fishing Derby will be held on Sunday, May 15, from 1-3 p.m., or until prizes run out. Young anglers can try their luck at Lincoln Park, located on Treadwell Drive in Galesburg. This free event is possible because of the generosity of donors. The Derby is an excellent […]
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Silvis, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Silvis, IL
Sports
Silvis, IL
Society
97ZOK

One Of The Best Towns In Illinois Is Having A Spring Carnival This Weekend

Who's ready to have fun in the sun? It's been soooo nice the past few days and that's just the beginning! Get outside and enjoy this beautiful weather!. Every year I wait for the hottest days to go to amusement parks and carnivals just so I can get a really good tan while walking around with friends. Sounds lame, but having fun and tanning seems way better than staying inside all day. That's why I'm pretty sure I'll end up going to Lombard, Illinois this weekend for their Spring carnival - I'm a kid at heart, don't judge!
LOMBARD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Taste of Peoria canceled for 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A summer favorite in Peoria will not be happening this year. The Taste of Peoria is an annual event where local restaurants and shops bring their products to give locals a “taste” of what is offered in the city. Thursday, the Peoria Area...
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Where to donate your old items

With spring cleaning well underway, Local 4 News This Morning wanted to find a great place to donate old items, so we invited representatives from Humility Homes and Services Inc. Blair Brown, the director of programs, and Niki Ragsdale, the donation center coordinator, were in studio with us this morning...
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Fun#Silvis Main Street#Nexstar Media Inc
Local 4 WHBF

City celebrates Military Appreciation Week May 15–21

The City of Davenport will observe Military Appreciation Week from May 15-21. Mayor Mike Matson kicked off the event at the May 4 Committee of the Whole meeting with a proclamation to formally recognize Military Appreciation Week in Davenport. Throughout the week, the city, along with several businesses and organizations, will offer a number of […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Clinton FD “Fill the Boot” on May 20

The Clinton Firefighters Local 609 is collecting donations to “Fill the Boot” for the MDA Boot Block. “Fill the Boot” will take place at the intersections of 13th Avenue North & North 4th Street and 13th Avenue North & North 3rd Street from 8:00 a.m. -12 p.m. on May 20, with a rain date of […]
CLINTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Celebration of life for beloved QC musician will be May 17 open mic

In honor of his longtime friend, Quad Cities singer-songwriter Jordan Danielsen has organized and will host a celebration of life for the late Dave Ellis, Tuesday, May 17, 6-10 p.m., at Gypsy Highway, 2606 W. Locust St., Davenport. Two days before his 66th birthday, the beloved QC musician and disc...
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Monticello Bar & Restaurant is Closing This Month

Unfortunately, another Eastern Iowa restaurant will be closing its doors in the near future. On Tuesday, May 10th, owners of The Jitney announced on Facebook that the bar is set to close later this month. The post reads:. "We want to thank all of our customers, employees & vendors for...
MONTICELLO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
I-Rock 93.5

One Rock Island School Cancels Classes Today Due to Heat

Late last night, Rock Island-Milan School officials made the decision to cancel classes at the Rock Island Center for Math & Science Thursday, anticipating the extreme heat. The school's officials made the announcement on Facebook and their website. Due to the extreme heat advisory and lack of adequate air conditioning,...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Pavement survey crews hitting the streets next week

Quad City drivers heading through Moline might see strange looking vans slowly driving through the city over the next few weeks. No need to worry; they’re pavement surveying vans from Infrastructure Management Services (IMS) that are collecting important data on all 304 miles of roads and alleys in Moline to help guide future infrastructure spending […]
MOLINE, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE
KCRG.com

Black bear spotted in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A black bear was recently sighted in Dubuque. Jodi Culbertson, with Sunnycrest Manor, located at 2375 Roosevelt Street, sent us images and video of the bear roaming around in the back employee parking lot near the dumpsters. Culbertson said the images were captured at around 2...
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

‘It’s insane.’ Rewards for info in slaying of QC cat total nearly $10,000

Over the past nine days, nearly $10,000 has been raised to help find a sick cat-killer. Ashley Downing, who works for King’s Harvest No-Kill Shelter in Davenport started the online GoFundMe campaign to raise money as a reward for the arrest and conviction of the person who carried out “these horrific crimes against poor Milo,” the page says. It’s raised $6,452 as of noon Thursday, May 12.
DAVENPORT, IA
103GBF

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
K92.3

This Iowa Mansion is More Amazing than a Five-Star Resort

This just in... hot off the presses... you never need to go to a resort again. You can pretty much OWN one. For your consideration, a lovely $2,300,000 (not a typo) home in unincorporated Otley, Iowa (45 miles southeast of Des Moines). This... mansion has it all. A pool. Outdoor basketball court, what appears to be a movie theater.
OTLEY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

535
Followers
664
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy