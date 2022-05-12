High flying family fun this weekend
Silvis Main Street and the City of Silvis invite the public to enjoy plenty of fun with family and friends at the Family Fun Day Flying Kites event on Saturday, May 14 from 12-1:30 p.m., with a rain date of May 15. Free hot dogs and pop will be served to all attendees, and prizes will be awarded to the highest flying kite, most unique kite, biggest kite and smallest kite.
The Fun Day takes place at Gauley Field, located at 513 12 th Street, across from George O. Barr School, in Silvis. For more information, click here .
