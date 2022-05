The Mountain Gardeners of the Mad River Valley canceled its annual plant sale this year due to concerns over Asian jumping worms being transmitted through plants. “Many plants have been donated from businesses and other individuals and there is some risk involved with spreading the worms,” said Mountain Gardeners publicist Stephanie Venema. “We’re not trying to create any kind of alarm. . . The Mountain Gardeners will continue to review guidelines from the University of Vermont Extension Service to determine best safe practices for future sales.” (See more in The Valley Reporter’s newsletter on Friday.)

WAITSFIELD, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO