The adidas Forum Low “Sky Rush” Takes A Few Notes From Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico-Exclusive Release

By Jovani Hernandez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past two years, the adidas Forum Low has exploded in popularity. Although the model’s success is due in part to a conscious effort from the brand to reenergize the 1980s proposition, strategic partnerships with figures the likes of Bad Bunny have also helped. Recently, the made-for-basketball...

A Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas”

Jokingly dubbed the “Eminem 4s at home” for its resemblance to the 2015 collaboration between the Detroit hip-hop legend, Carhartt, and Jordan Brand, this upcoming Air Jordan 4 Retro is not a laughing manner. Easily one of the best colorways of the AJ4 we’ve seen in a minute, this upcoming August release contains all the classy elements you’d want in a Jordan 4 Retro — even if it doesn’t have the Nike Air on the heel.
The Nike Air Max Plus Boasts Big Mesh In Orange

A new batch of Air Max Plus sneaker releases is upon us, bringing with it a new breathable mesh upper with a padded texture. Already seen in a white/black mix, this latest iteration of the 1998 runner is back in a bold and bright orange that touches on one of the original colorways of this Sean McDowell classic.
Supreme and Nike’s Air Zoom Flight 95 Collection Is Dropping Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Supreme has tapped longtime partner Nike for its latest sneaker collaboration. After previewing its forthcoming Shox Ride 2 collab in February, the legendary streetwear brand has announced on Instagram yesterday that it has joined forces with the sportswear brand for spring ’22 to deliver the Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 collection before week’s end. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) The collaborative sneaker is offered in three...
Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 Mid “I Got Next”

With more than half the year left, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to push Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design’s 40th anniversary forward. Recently, the silhouette joined the “I Got Next” collection. Inspired by the very game that informed the Air Force 1‘s existence, the newly-surfaced...
Images of the Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Granite’ Have Surfaced

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 500 sneaker is dropping soon. Instagram user @jjoseph15 shared images of the Yeezy 500 “Granite,” a new colorway of the popular silhouette from Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. According to sneaker leak social media account @yeezyinfluence, the style will reportedly hit shelves before month’s end. The Adidas Yeezy 500 made its debut in April 2018 in the “Blush” colorway and years later, new iterations of the...
Images of the Adidas Yeezy 450 ‘Utility Black’ Have Emerged

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The Adidas Yeezy 450 sneaker is getting a stealthy new look. Following the release of the Yeezy 450 “Sulfur” last week, sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram reposted images of the new “Utility Black” iteration of the aforementioned silhouette from Kanye West’s popular Adidas Yeezy line from @Coolkicksla. The unreleased Adidas Yeezy 450 “Utility Black” is drawing comparisons to the Yeezy 450 “Dark Slate” style that dropped in June 2021, as it...
This is What a Nike x Birkenstock Collaboration Could Look Like

For those wondering what a x Birkenstock collaboration could look like, Italian graphic designer Davide Perella has put together his take on the team-up. Taking to Instagram, Perella shared an image of a Swoosh-marked Boston clog for curious footwear fans. The fictional collaboration features a smooth black leather upper accented...
Birkin Bags Inspire the Latest Women's Air Jordan

Jordan Brand took to Instagram to announce Isabelle Harrison of the Dallas Wings as the newest addition to their roster of athletes. In the post, Isabelle not-so-sneakily previews an upcoming Air Jordan 1 High silhouette in a familiar color scheme. The model’s orange, black and white make up is a...
This Kids Air Jordan 12 Is Decorated With Emojis

We can already anticipate the heart-eye emojis that will be thrown at this upcoming Air Jordan 12 for kids. Set to release in June, this kids-exclusive release seens an upper in an attractive white and university blue mix, harkening back to the original color DNA of Air Jordans with a Lemon Venom twist. However, there’s more to these Jordan 12s beyond the colorway, as detailed by the pattern on the interior.
The Jordan 6 Rings Goes Pink And White For The Spring

Over the course of the past few months, pink was only used in the context of Valentine’s Day and Easter celebrations. But, thankfully, this Jordan 6 Rings is going against the grain, as it celebrates the Spring with its “Light Madder Root” colorway. Said hue is given...
The Air Jordan 36 Low Appears In A Simple “Infrared” Colorway

The Jumpman is showing a renewed interest in the Air Jordan 36 Low, as two limited, collaborative make-ups were revealed this past week alone. And now, additional GRs are starting to surface as well, this pair repurposing the previously-seen “Infrared” colorway. Save for its height, this pair is...
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy”

First rumored in late February 2021, the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” finally releases in full family-sizing on Wednesday, May 11th. While not an original style of Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design contribution to the Air Jordan series, the two-tone retro marked a pivotal point in Michael Jordan’s eponymous brand. Launched in the year 2000, the “Midnight Navy” colorway served as a deviation from the Chicago Bulls-inspired arrangements that had become synonymous with the most successful pairs of #23’s footwear roster. The straightforward Jordan 6 was initially intended to return during 2021’s holiday season, but global logistical delays pushed a first-ever reissue to the first-half of 2022. The titular hue lands most prominently across the midsole, though it also animates the tongue, sportscar-informed spoiler at the heel and the Jumpman logo right underneath it. Underfoot, traction zones indulge in icy blue finishes to help combat the yellowing that plagued the brand’s first go-around with the colorway.
Rich Green Animates The Latest Greyscale Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape

The Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape isn’t the wildest modification of Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design, but it’s one of the most important as it contributes to the company’s sustainability efforts. Recently, the trail-inspired iteration appeared in a mix of grey and green tones, with the latter...
Nike and RTFKT Studio's first digital sneakers remix the Dunk

A couple of months ago, Nike acquired metaverse sneaker creator RTFKT Studios and planted the seed for a new frontier of digital sneakers. That fruit is now ripe for the picking, as the first of the Swoosh’s Ethereum-based kicks have finally been unveiled. Digital drip — RTFKT took to...
Mambacita Sweet 16 shoe sells out in two minutes

A special edition pair of kicks to celebrate what would have been Gianna Bryant's 16th birthday Sunday sold out in just two minutes. Gianna Bryant died in the January 2020 helicopter crash which also killed her father, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and seven others. Sunday would have been her 16th birthday. Last month, Nike announced a new partnership with the Bryant family. The "Mamabacita Sweet 16" is the first shoe release as part of the collaboration. The shoe features a black snakeskin pattern to represent "Gigi's Mambacita Mentality." All proceeds from the sale of the shoe are going to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money for sports programs for underserved youth. The nonprofit said that the shoe sold out in two minutes Sunday morning.  
A Clean “Black/Metallic Silver” Finish Lands On The Nike Air Max Plus

While not the focal point of Nike Air Max technology’s 35th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus silhouette continues being a pivotal part of the brand’s roster of products. Recently, the 24-year-old sneaker design appeared in a clean “Black,” “Metallic Silver” and “White” colorway. Base layers consist of honeycomb-shaped mesh that indulge in the pair’s color trifecta via a compelling gradient. Palm tree-inspired TPU overlays also opt for the aforementioned color shift, as do the whale tail-shaped mid-foot shanks underfoot. Tuned Air and Air Max units keep things simple in “Black” and clear arrangements that contribute to the Air Max Plus‘ fresh, understated look.
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf Revealed In Two Upcoming Colorways

Much like MJ himself, the Jumpman has become quite the golf enthusiast, as they’ve continued to craft shoes built specifically for the sport. And while the brand has turned to the AJ1 Low and AJ4 in the past, their 2022 efforts have been defined by the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf. And soon, two new NRG colorways of said silhouette will be up for grabs, both of which sport simple, Spring-appropriate palettes.
