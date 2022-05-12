ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Traffic shift on Islands Expressway to begin in August

By Hollie Lewis
 3 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has confirmed that the shift in traffic during the bridge construction on Islands Expressway will begin in August.

“In August, GDOT’s contractor Prince is scheduled to shift traffic to the new high-level, fixed span, concrete multi-lane bridge over the Wilmington River (Intracoastal Waterway) along Islands Expressway (CR 787),” said GDOT District Communications Officer Jill Nagel. “Then, the demolition of the existing double bascule bridges will begin, followed by construction of a new high-level twin bridge.”

The project is underway to replace the existing double bascule bridges with two new, high level, fixed span, concrete multi-lane bridges over the Wilmington River (Intracoastal Waterway) along Islands Expressway (CR 787) in Chatham County.

“This bridge replacement project had major changes to the scope of the work, resulting in extending the bridge by three spans which replaced the MSE retaining walls on the east side of the bridge by the boat ramps. The MSE retaining walls will remain on the west side of the bridges,” said Nagel.

Regarding designs being approved, the Islands Expressway replacement bridge redesign on the first bridge, the westbound travel lanes, has been approved and executed with the new bridge constructed. The second bridge, or twin bridge, will also require this plan modification of adding an additional three bridge spans.

“This $72 million bridge replacement project completion is slated for the second quarter of 2024,” said Nagel.

