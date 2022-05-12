‘YOU ARE DEBT FREE’ Texas college grads surprised during ceremony
MARSHALL, TX. (NEXSTAR) — The Class of 2022 at Wiley College got the ultimate surprise during their recent graduation ceremony.Central Illinois donut shop ranked top 25 in nation
“You are debt free,” that’s what the school’s president announced to the class on May 7. An anonymous donor cleared all of the graduates’ balances, which totaled an estimated $300,000.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0