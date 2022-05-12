‘YOU ARE DEBT FREE’ Texas college grads surprised during ceremony

MARSHALL, TX. (NEXSTAR) — The Class of 2022 at Wiley College got the ultimate surprise during their recent graduation ceremony.

“You are debt free,” that’s what the school’s president announced to the class on May 7. An anonymous donor cleared all of the graduates’ balances, which totaled an estimated $300,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.