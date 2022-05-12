ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Supreme Court names Holder White first Black woman justice

KSDK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolder White has served in the judiciary...

www.ksdk.com

WGN News

Gov. Pritzker signs retail theft crime bill

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill to impose harsher punishments on people who carry out organized retail crimes, including smash-and-grab burglaries. The bill creates stiffer penalties for ringleaders of these thefts and makes it a little easier to prosecute them. Smash-and-grabs have been an issue at malls in the suburbs, as well as […]
ILLINOIS STATE
chicagocrusader.com

Support Anthony Gay in court on May 16th!

Anthony Gay suffered 22 years in solitary confinement in Illinois prisons, created the Isolated Confinement Restriction Act to end its unfettered use in Illinois, and now has a case against him in federal court. He is representing himself in court, and managed to achieve a hung jury in his last trial. He needs our support more than ever to ensure the courts do not send him back to prison.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois Governor's Race: Irvin's Texts Scrutinized, New Ad Reaction

Multiple controversies have erupted in the contentious Republican primary to become governor of Illinois, including one focused on a candidate's text messages that described his views on former President Donald Trump. With early voting set to begin next week, the focus is on two candidates leading in the polls as...
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Body found in Lake Michigan IDed as missing college student

CHICAGO (AP) — A body found along Chicago’s Lake Michigan shoreline in early May has been identified as that of a college student who vanished last month around the time her boyfriend also went missing. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the Cook County medical examiner’s office and Chicago police say the body recovered May 2 was identified as that of 22-year-old Natally Brookson of Edgewater. The cause and manner of the University of Illinois at Chicago student’s death remains pending. Brookson was reported missing April 30. The previous day, her boyfriend, 26-year-old Daniel Sotelo, was also reported missing. Both attended the University of Illinois at Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
KMOV

‘She fought to the end’ | The tragic murder of BeeBee Williams and the 30-year search for answers in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - “She got hit in the head with a crockpot and it broke the crockpot. How hard you got to hit somebody in the head before you break the crockpot?”. Maurice “Duke” Harris can only shake his head when he thinks about his big sister Barbara, who everyone called BeeBee. Nearly 30 years ago, she was brutally murdered in her north St. Louis County home in a case that appeared to have plenty of evidence, only to turn ice cold as the days ticked by. Harris doesn’t have to look far to remember his sister. Her belongings still reside in his basement. A basement he can still barely enter without breaking into tears.
KMOV

Charges allege Pennsylvania felon strangled girlfriend at Overland

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Pennsylvania felon is facing domestic assault charges in north St. Louis County after strangling his girlfriend at a rental property in Overland. According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Ameal Jones assaulted his girlfriend on April 29 inside a short-term rental property in the 9400 block of Minerva Avenue. Police found the girlfriend with a swollen face with dried blood around her lips and face. A witness told investigators Jones strangled his girlfriend and punched her several times. The girlfriend told police Jones beat her more every time she called for help.
OVERLAND, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois predominantly Black college closing after 157 years

CHICAGO (AP) – A predominantly Black college in central Illinois named after Abraham Lincoln and founded the year the former president was assassinated will close this week, months after a cyberattack that compounded enrollment struggles due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lincoln College, which saw record enrollment numbers in 2019, said in a news release that […]
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Biden's escape to Illinois

Happy Wednesday, Illinois. Elon Musk says he’ll end the Trump Twitter ban, which has both sides of the aisle bracing for what’s next. LET’S TALK POLITICS: Coffee (and pancakes!) are on me on May 20 in Lincoln. Your Playbook host will be in central Illinois for a coffee klatch about politics and you’re invited to be part of the conversation. Sign up here.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Teen admits to shooting Decatur child, will face prison time

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teen who shot an 8-year-old child in Decatur will serve six years in prison. William Toussaint, 19, was arrested in July 2021 for the shooting. The victim had been shot in the arm. Toussaint pleaded guilty in court Friday to a charge of attempted aggravated...
DECATUR, IL
KMOV

‘The weeks ahead will be tough’: Alderman John Collins-Muhammad to resign

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, 21st Ward, announced he will officially resign from his office Thursday. Collins-Muhammad shared a screenshot of an email to Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed on Twitter Wednesday. The email read, that “it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of the City of St. Louis. I have made mistakes and I take full responsibility for those mistakes.”

