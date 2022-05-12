Illinois Supreme Court names Holder White first Black woman justice

CHICAGO (AP) — A body found along Chicago’s Lake Michigan shoreline in early May has been identified as that of a college student who vanished last month around the time her boyfriend also went missing. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the Cook County medical examiner’s office and Chicago police say the body recovered May 2 was identified as that of 22-year-old Natally Brookson of Edgewater. The cause and manner of the University of Illinois at Chicago student’s death remains pending. Brookson was reported missing April 30. The previous day, her boyfriend, 26-year-old Daniel Sotelo, was also reported missing. Both attended the University of Illinois at Chicago.
