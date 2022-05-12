Illinois Supreme Court names Holder White first Black woman justice

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - “She got hit in the head with a crockpot and it broke the crockpot. How hard you got to hit somebody in the head before you break the crockpot?”. Maurice “Duke” Harris can only shake his head when he thinks about his big sister Barbara, who everyone called BeeBee. Nearly 30 years ago, she was brutally murdered in her north St. Louis County home in a case that appeared to have plenty of evidence, only to turn ice cold as the days ticked by. Harris doesn’t have to look far to remember his sister. Her belongings still reside in his basement. A basement he can still barely enter without breaking into tears.

