Man Flown To Hospital After Cutting His Hand

A wreck on Madisonville Road at Pleasant Grove Road sent one person to a Nashville hospital Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriffs deputies say a jeep was on Pleasant Grove Road when they failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of a truck that was northbound on Madisonville Road.
A teenager died in a Nashville hospital after a shooting on W Ruth Drive in Elkton Friday afternoon. Elkton Police say just after 6 pm they were called to the home for a subject that had been shot and found a 15-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. The juvenile...
Industrial kitchen appliances were reported stolen from a business on North Drive in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the building and took an industrial-style kitchen refrigerator, an industrial oven, and a buffet food warmer without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $9,000....
A wreck on US 79 in Todd County sent a Guthrie man to the hospital Friday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says Orville-Lyn Conklin lost control of his truck causing it to run off the roadway and hit a guardrail then become airborne before landing in a field.
A woman was injured in a wreck on Lafayette Road near the intersection of Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting a parking lot and pulled into the path of a northbound van on Lafayette Road. The car struck the van and continued...
Authorities have released the name of a woman found dead on Heltsley Road in Todd County Friday morning. Todd County emergency personnel say they were called to the area around 9 am to investigate after 57-year-old Deborah McGee was found outside of a home deceased. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells...
Sunny and warm conditions made for a perfect day for the 2022 “Touch a Truck” hosted by Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation. Check out these pics of the young and the young at heart enjoying the day and the chance to see the big equipment up close. Touch a...
A home on East 2nd Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a shooting Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found several shell casings in the road and a home that have been hit several times. No one was...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Part of Campbell lane is closed off after Bowling Green Police responded to an injury accident. Police say one person was injured and flown to the hospital. If you are traveling, avoid Campbell lane by Speedway until the area is open back up.
A Lewisburg man wanted in connection to a murder on Heltsley Road in Todd County has been located in Logan County Saturday morning. Kentucky State Police say they were called to Heltsley Road around 9 am Friday after 57-year-old Deborah McGee was found outside of a home deceased. McGee was...
Police say the driver on an International Dump Truck — later identified as 48-year-old Ervin Vincent — made a right turn onto Quarry Road, and for unknown reasons, ran off the road and down an embankment.
Authorities are investigating after shots were fired into an apartment on Boales Street in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say around 2 am three shots were fired hitting a door and window. No one was home at the time of the shooting. Police ask if you have any information about...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police responded to a large fight Wednesday near Blank and Herman Streets in Nashville. Police said they observed three suspects firing pistols then getting into a black Nissan Altima which fled the area. After a brief pursuit, officers lost sight of the black Altima and returned back to the scene where they were alerted by bystanders of armed suspects in a silver Altima that police observed leaving the scene.
Authorities are looking for a Lewisburg man in connection to a murder on Heltsley Road in Todd County Friday morning. Kentucky State Police say they were called to the area around 9 am after 57-year-old Deborah McGee was found outside of a home deceased. McGee reportedly was reportedly shot and...
A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on North McPherson Avenue in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 56-year-old Timothy Deason for having a canceled registration plate and during the stop, a law enforcement K9 alerted on the vehicle and cocaine along with marijuana was located.
Funeral services were held Friday in Union City for Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Rod Sharp. The 45 year old Sharp, of Union City, was killed in a hit-and-run bicycling accident on May 5th in Mississippi. Funeral services took place at Second Baptist Church. Eighteen members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol...
Comments / 0