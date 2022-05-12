Woman Flown To Hospital After Cutting Her Hand

A superceding indictment has been handed down in Christian County Circuit Court against a Crittenden County man charged in a 2019 fatal traffic near Hopkinsville. 37-year-old Robert Jackson of Marion had previously been charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of wanton endangerment stemming from a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in 2019 two days before Christmas on Kentucky 91. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies said Jackson crossed the center line about a mile north of Sinking Fork Baptist Church and hit a truck driven by 32-year old Misty Quarles of Cerulean.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO