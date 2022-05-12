Woman Flown To Hospital After Cutting Her Hand

A wreck on Madisonville Road at Pleasant Grove Road sent one person to a Nashville hospital Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriffs deputies say a jeep was on Pleasant Grove Road when they failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of a truck that was northbound on Madisonville Road.
A teenager died in a Nashville hospital after a shooting on W Ruth Drive in Elkton Friday afternoon. Elkton Police say just after 6 pm they were called to the home for a subject that had been shot and found a 15-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. The juvenile...
An accident on US 79 near Guthrie .Friday night sent a Todd County man to a Nashville hospital. The Todd County Sheriff’s Office says Orville Lynn Conklin of Guthrie was traveling US 79 near the livestock market when his pickup went off the road and struck a guard rail head on.
Industrial kitchen appliances were reported stolen from a business on North Drive in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the building and took an industrial-style kitchen refrigerator, an industrial oven, and a buffet food warmer without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $9,000....
A shooting on Evergreen Park Drive in Hopkinsville damaged several vehicles and homes Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say three vehicles and three homes were damaged and over 20 shell casings were found in the roadway near Hawthorne Drive around 3 am. No one was injured in the shooting and no...
A woman was injured in a wreck on Lafayette Road near the intersection of Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting a parking lot and pulled into the path of a northbound van on Lafayette Road. The car struck the van and continued...
Authorities have released the name of a woman found dead on Heltsley Road in Todd County Friday morning. Todd County emergency personnel say they were called to the area around 9 am to investigate after 57-year-old Deborah McGee was found outside of a home deceased. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells...
The teenager injured in a shooting incident Friday night on West Ruth Avenue in Elkton has died. Elkton Police Officer Jakop Smith says he was notified Saturday afternoon by Skyline Medical Center that the 15-year old male victim had died from the single gunshot wound he sustained about 6:20 pm Friday at a residence on West Ruth.
Murfreesboro resident Austin Williams will forever be grateful for stranger James Stinson. He's the owner of the Evansville car wash and the man who spotted the pickup dumped by Alabama fugitive Casey White.
Sunny and warm conditions made for a perfect day for the 2022 “Touch a Truck” hosted by Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation. Check out these pics of the young and the young at heart enjoying the day and the chance to see the big equipment up close. Touch a...
A superceding indictment has been handed down in Christian County Circuit Court against a Crittenden County man charged in a 2019 fatal traffic near Hopkinsville. 37-year-old Robert Jackson of Marion had previously been charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of wanton endangerment stemming from a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in 2019 two days before Christmas on Kentucky 91. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies said Jackson crossed the center line about a mile north of Sinking Fork Baptist Church and hit a truck driven by 32-year old Misty Quarles of Cerulean.
A fire at Hopkinsville Solid Waste Authority on Mt-Zoar Latham Road filled the sky in Hopkinsville with smoke as firefighters from three departments worked to contain the fire Friday morning. Hopkinsville Fire Department spokesman Peyton Rogers says when they were originally called to the fire it was around 30 feet...
A home on East 2nd Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a shooting Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found several shell casings in the road and a home that have been hit several times. No one was...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Part of Campbell lane is closed off after Bowling Green Police responded to an injury accident. Police say one person was injured and flown to the hospital. If you are traveling, avoid Campbell lane by Speedway until the area is open back up.
Police say the driver on an International Dump Truck — later identified as 48-year-old Ervin Vincent — made a right turn onto Quarry Road, and for unknown reasons, ran off the road and down an embankment.
