The 2022 NFL regular season schedule has been released, and now the oddsmakers have spoken. If you’re looking to bet on the Bears’ win total, the line has been set at 6.5 wins at PointsBet. If you’re fading the Bears’ chances this season, you can get better odds than playing the over. At the time of publication, the odds for the over are set at -120, while taking the under is paying even money.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO