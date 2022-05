That was how Giannis Antetokounmpo described the final step in what has been “the real NBA Finals” — the highest level of play in the second round, with two evenly matched teams in an intense and physical series. The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks vs. the Boston Celtics has been must-watch basketball. Maybe Miami or Phoenix or another team still alive can rise to the level of these teams when challenged, but nobody has done it yet. This has been brilliant basketball.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO