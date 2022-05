The 2022 AdventHealth 400 will take place on Sunday at Kansas Speedway. It's the 13th race of the season, marking the halfway point of the 2022 NASCAR schedule. With only 14 races left to secure a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs and 10 different race winners already this year, there's a growing sense of urgency for several top stars. Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski are both past NASCAR Cup Series champions and outside the top 16 in the standings. Should you back the veterans for NASCAR at Kansas Speedway? The 2022 NASCAR Kansas green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream now on FuboTV).

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO