ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington County, VT

Bennington County Sheriff’s Office issues warning after woman scammed

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPMnK_0fbx9RtT00

BENNINGTON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — The Bennington County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam involving their own office. The Sheriff’s Office also said a woman lost some money after falling for the scam.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

On May 12, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a Montpelier woman who said she has been getting calls for someone who claims to be Sergeant Roy from the Bennington County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was told his badge number was 6262.

The caller told her she has warrants for her arrest and a citation for court due to missing jury duty. She then paid the person by sending $450 through Venmo.

Sheriff’s Office warns of scam about dead relatives

The Sheriff’s Office said they do not collect money through Venmo and all fines are paid directly to the Superior Court of Vermont, Bennington Criminal Division. That is also not the correct badge number for Sergeant Roy.

If you receive a call like this, the Sheriff’s Office said do not give any financial information, send any money, or give out your social security number. You should call your local law enforcement if you receive a scam call.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

Related
WCAX

Police seize thousands of bags of heroin from Winooski residence

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - After a months long investigation, Winooski Police Department issued a search warrant at a residence, Friday. With the assistance of the South Burlington Police Department, police found a large number of narcotics. They seized 6,593 bags of heroin, 6.4 ounces of cocaine, 58.7 grams of crack,...
WINOOSKI, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
County
Bennington County, VT
City
Bennington, VT
City
Montpelier, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
kezi.com

Eugene police search warrant uncovers “felony amounts” of drugs, guns

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene police say they served a search warrant early this morning that led to the seizure of a sizable collection of firearms and illegal drugs. At about 4 a.m. this morning the Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant at 4203 Royal Ave. and another location in the north River Road area, police said. Firearms and what the Eugene Police Department described as “felony amounts” of heroin, cocaine and other drug-related items were seized, officials said.
EUGENE, OR
WCAX

Police take part in Orange County drug raids

WASHINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple police agencies conducted drug raids at two Orange County homes early Friday. It happened at homes on Route 110 and Donna Lane in the town of Washington. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, federal agents seized approximately 570 bags of fentanyl, more than 30 grams of cocaine base, and more than a dozen guns. Nicole Leclair, 34, and Christopher Emmons, 51, both of Washington, were arrested. LeClair was charged with the distribution of drugs at her home. Emmons was charged with knowingly allowing his home to be used for drug activity.
ORANGE COUNTY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#The Sheriff S Office#Venmo#Nexstar Media Inc
informnny.com

Plattsburgh man arrested on criminal firearm charges

ELLENBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Police have made an arrest on a man following illegal firearm allegations. According to New York State Police, on May 12, Troopers were called to Plank Road in the town of Ellenburg for a welfare check. An initial investigation prior to the check alleged...
ELLENBURG, NY
WCAX

Vt. man caught breaking into police impoundment lot

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Lebanon Police say a Vershire man faces charges after breaking into their impoundment lot. Officials say Damien Rousseau, 29, was spotted Thursday trying to hide in the police department’s impoundment lot, a day after he was arrested and his car seized in a heroin bust.
LEBANON, NH
WMUR.com

Several arrests after "large, unruly crowds" at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. — Several arrests were made on Hampton Beach Friday night, after what officers described as large, unruly crowds formed. In a Facebook post, the Hampton Police Department says the groups were dispersed when officers saw fights start to break out. The groups then went to Ocean Boulevard...
HAMPTON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynbc5.com

Vermont man found dead after trying to suppress wildfire alone, police say

ROCHESTER, Vt. — Police are investigating the death of a man found by crews battling a wildfire Thursday afternoon along a mountain road in Rochester. Investigators said they were notified just before 8:30 p.m. that crews had found a body near Jones Mountain Road while they worked to extinguish a fire that burned at least two acres of forest. The man's identity is being withheld while police notify family, except to confirm that he lived in the community.
ROCHESTER, VT
informnny.com

Man behind bars following Plattsburgh car theft

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have made an arrest following a reported car theft in the town of Plattsburgh. According to State Police, on May 11 at approximately 7:30 p.m. an individual was reported stealing a car from a location on State Route 3 in Plattsburgh.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Suspect accused of multiple car thefts in custody

On May 5, Vermont State Police responded to a stolen vehicle report at 1310 VT Route 108 in Cambridge. They learned that 72-year-old John Ainsworth was approached by an unknown male who asked for help with a broken-down vehicle. When Ainsworth attempted to help, the male jumped into Ainsworth’s vehicle, a 2020 Subaru Outback, and drove away, leaving behind a car that was stolen.
CAMBRIDGE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for aggravated domestic assault in Franklin County

GEORGIA — A 56-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Georgia yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault on Sandy Birch Road at around 10:30 p.m. Police allege that James S. Hill, of Georgia, physically harmed a household member and placed them in fear for...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Knife threat, stolen truck and chase lands man behind bars

PLATTSBURGH | Authorities said a strong-armed robbery quickly led to a chase through Plattsburgh and Beekmantown before a local man was taken into custody on multiple charges May 11. New York State Police were called to an undisclosed location on Route 3 at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after Dennis J....
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Springfield Man Nabbed For Shooting Car, Police Say

A Western Massachusetts has been arrested on firearms charges in connection with a shooting where bullets hit a car. The arrest took place in Hampden County in Springfield around 8:45 a.m., Thursday, May 12. Victor Aytche, age 29, of Springfield, was arrested on a warrant by members of the Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy