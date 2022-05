MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Team Penske and Snap-on today announced a multi-year partnership extension, building on one of the longest-running relationships in all of motorsports. Celebrating what will be the 42nd year of the partnership in 2023, Snap-on will continue to support both Team Penske’s NASCAR and IndyCar programs with primary and associate sponsorship. Snap-on products will also continue to be utilized by Team Penske race teams under the new agreement and Snap-on will serve as a key partner for the Porsche Penske Motorsport program competing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, beginning in 2023.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO