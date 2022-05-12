ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rollover crash in Quincy shuts down I-93 in both directions

By Mary Whitfill, The Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago

This is a developing story.

QUINCY — State Police have shut down I-93 in Quincy both north and southbound for a rollover crash that left one person trapped inside a car, the agency reported around 1 p.m. Thursday.

"93 North and South, prior to Exit 8 in Quincy, are currently closed in both directors for a rollover with entrapment," Mass. State Police tweeted. "SP South Boston on scene. Quincy Fire on scene."

The scene was cleared by 2:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Rollover crash in Quincy shuts down I-93 in both directions

